IPL Match Stats: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Shikhar Dhawan (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad will host the 30th match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. They are both jostling for a place in the top half of the IPL points table; DC are ahead right now, but a win for SRH could bring them level.

It will be the fifth time that these two teams will be playing against each other at this venue. SRH have won three out of the four matches played here, with DC winning one. No Indian player has won the Player of the Match award in SRH vs DC matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from SRH vs DC matches in this stadium.

Batting performances

191/4 scored by DC in IPL 2017 is the highest team total in SRH vs DC matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

80 all out by DC in IPL 2013 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

159 runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan of SRH is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

89 by Kane Williamson of SRH in 2017 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

4 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

37 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

6 sixes by Kane Williamson is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

16 fours by Shikhar Dawan is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Chris Morris (DC) and Amit Mishra (4 playing for DC and 1 playing for SRH) each is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

4/26 by Chris Morris of DC in IPL 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by Parthiv Patel (SRH) and Kedar Jadhav (DC) each is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

2 catches taken by Sanju Samson of DC is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

