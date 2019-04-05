IPL Match Stats: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run scorer in SRH vs MI matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The 19th match of IPL 2019 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The SRH vs MI rivalry has seen six matches at this venue, with SRH leading MI 4-2 head to head. In all the six matches, the team batting second has emerged victorious.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from SRH vs MI matches in this stadium.

Batting performances

160/3 scored by MI in IPL 2014 is the highest team total in SRH vs MI matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

113 all out by SRH in IPL 2015 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

194 runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan of SRH is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

90* by David Warner of SRH in 2016 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

10 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

2 half-centuries hit by Shikhar Dhawan (SRH), David Warner (SRH) and Ambati Rayudu (MI) each is the highest number of half-centuries by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

40 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

6 sixes by David Warner (SRH) and Lendl Simmons (MI) each is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

23 fours by Shikhar Dawan is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Siddarth Kaul (SRH) and Lasith Malinga (MI) each is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

4/23 by Mayank Markande of MI in IPL 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Naman Ojha of SRH is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Shikhar Dhawan (SRH), Moises Henriques (SRH), Kieron Pollard (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI) and Rohit Sharma (MI) is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

