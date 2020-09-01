IPL: MI's greatest overseas XI of all time

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with 4 titles to their name.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has always been known for its world-class Indian stars such as Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, but an equally crucial aspect of their dominance over the IPL has been the quality overseas players at their disposal.

The likes of Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn will play a key role for MI in the 2020 IPL as well.

MI's greatest overseas XI of all time in the IPL

Decided off the last ball! Malinga gets a perfect yorker and Shardul Thakur is out LBW. @mipaltan win by one run vs @ChennaiIPL and they win the title for the fourth time#IPL2019Final #CSKvsMI #MIvsCSK



The IPL states that no more than 4 overseas players can be part of a team's playing XI and we blatantly disregard this rule in the making of this article.

Here is MI's greatest overseas XI of all time in the IPL.

Openers: Lendl Simmons, Quinton de Kock (wk)

Lendl Simmons was an underrated presence at the top of the order in the IPL

Opener Lendl Simmons will go down as one the most underrated players in the history of the IPL. The West Indian perhaps lacked the flair that his more illustrious countrymen possessed, but he more than made up for it with consistency and the ability to rise up to the occasion. Simmons scored 1,079 runs at an average of 39.96 for MI, which is the only franchise he has played for in the IPL.

Partnering Simmons at the top of the order is Quinton de Kock. The South African has played 16 games for MI, scoring 529 runs at a superb average of 35.27. His performances have been so good in the blue and gold that he has managed to push one of the greatest openers of all time, Sanath Jayasuriya, lower down the order in this XI.