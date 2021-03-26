Most 30+ scores by a batsman in a single IPL season

A tournament like the Indian Premier League (IPL) demands great consistency from the batsmen. It is tough to sit on a series of failures, given there is extreme competition for spots in the playing XIs. In such demanding scenarios, some batsmen have excelled a great deal.

Scores of 30-plus are often a benchmark in T20s like the 50s and 100s in ODI and Test cricket. A few batsmen raised the bar pretty high with the most number of 30+ scores in a single IPL season.

Here are the batsmen with the most 30+ scores in a single IPL season:

#3 10 30+ scores

Matthew Hayden, Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Hussey and David Warner

As many as four batsmen have registered 10 30-plus scores in a single IPL edition, with the quartet going on to receive the Orange Cap in those respective seasons for scoring the most runs.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Matthew Hayden was the first batsman to register 10 30+ scores in a single IPL season. The former Australian batsman achieved the feat in IPL 2009, where he scored 572 runs in 12 matches, including five fifties.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Sachin Tendulkar scored 10 30+ scores in IPL 2010. The legendary cricketer mustered 618 runs in 15 matches and led MI from the front that season.

He is followed by CSK's Michael Hussey, who also recorded 10 30+ scores in IPL 2013. The former Aussie southpaw managed to convert six of those 30-plus scores into half-centuries and played a crucial role in helping CSK reach the final.

Sun Risers Hyderabad's (SRH) David Warner is the only batsman to register 10 30+ scores twice in the IPL. The left-hander achieved the feat in 2017 and 2019, with the Australian cricketer recording brilliant numbers in both seasons.

While he scored 641 runs in 14 matches in 2017, he amassed 692 runs 12 games in 2019. Warner converted eight of his 10 30+ scores into half-centuries in 2019.

#2 11 30+ scores

David Warner and Robin Uthappa

David Warner has been the epitome of consistency in the IPL. Apart from achieving 10 30+ scores twice in the IPL, the 34-year-old also recorded 11 30+ scores during IPL 2016. Warner had scored 848 runs in 17 matches that season, managing nine half-centuries.

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Robin Uthappa achieved the feat before David Warner in 2014. He was the first batsman to reach 11 30+ scores in a single IPL season and scored 660 runs in 16 games in that edition. His brilliance helped the Knight Riders clinch the IPL title in 2014.

#1 12 30+ scores

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

All hell broke loose with Virat Kohli's unbelievable performance in IPL 2016. He registered four centuries that season and also became the first batsman to score 12 30+ scores in a single edition.

Kohli also registered seven half-centuries and scored a mind-boggling 973 runs in IPL 2016.

Kane Williamson, in IPL 2018, scored 238 runs less than what Virat Kohli managed in IPL 2016. The New Zealand skipper is the only other cricketer with 12 30+ scores in a single IPL season, converting eight of those into half-centuries.