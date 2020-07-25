IPL would need strict safety protocols both on and off the field: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to move to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) come September. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirming the move, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia called for daily testing of all cricketers who will be involved in the league.

The IPL Governing Council (GC) is yet to come out with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will be implemented during IPL 2020 which will run from September 19th to November 8th.

“Strict safety protocols have to be put in place both for off-field and on-field activities to make the IPL safe and successful. They should not be compromised at all,” Ness Wadia was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

“I would want as much testing as possible and preferably daily. If I was a cricketer, I would be very happy in getting myself tested everyday. There is no harm in it,” the Kings XI Punjab co-owner added.

The England-West Indies three-match Test series is the first bit of cricketing action to have taken place since the coronavirus pandemic across the globe. The Test series in the United Kingdom is taking place in a bio-secure environment but it is unlikely that the IPL will be organised in such conditions.

“Bio-secure is something that should be very seriously considered but don’t know if it can be implemented in an eight-team tournament. We are waiting for the SOPs from the BCCI,” Ness Wadia said.

IPL has previously been held in the UAE

One of the biggest advantages with organizing the IPL in UAE is that the country boasts great medical facilities. In fact, according to reports on Saturday (July 25), there were only 58,249 reported coronavirus cases in the whole of UAE as compared to over 13 lakh cases in India.

“UAE also has a very high testing rate (472,575 per million) and they have all the technology at their disposal. The BCCI will need the help of local government in ensuring adequate testing is done," Ness Wadia said.

"From the logistics perspective, we have done IPL in the UAE before. But this time you have to add a lot more protocols. I am sure the BCCI will do the needful. There is also enough knowledge to be gained form football leagues like the EPL on how they are going about their job in COVID times,” Ness Wadia reiterated.

The Kings XI Punjab co-owner also hoped that the BCCI compensates all teams suitably if the tournament is played in front of empty stands.

“The IPL will bring much needed optimism to the pessimism we live in today. Credit to the BCCI to have a found a window in the current scenario. I do hope that the BCCI will look at compensating all teams (in case there is no gate money involved),” Ness Wadia said.