IPL News: Stuart Broad trolls Chahal for his comments on Yuvraj's three consecutive sixes

Chahal, Yuvraj and Broad

What's the story?

England pacer Stuart Broad came up with an epic reply to Yuzvendra Chahal's statement on Yuvraj Singh's three consecutive sixes during Match 7 of IPL 2019 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Background

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma faced off each other at Bengaluru on Thursday (March 28) in one of the much-awaited clashes of this season. Batting first, Mumbai posted 187-8 in 20 overs after Virat Kohli opted to bowl on winning the toss.

During the 14th over of Mumbai Indians' innings, Yuvraj Singh smashed Chahal for three consecutive sixes in the first deliveries of the over and was dismissed on the fourth delivery after being caught by Mohammed Siraj while attempting yet another six!

For a moment, fans across the globe were anticipating a repeat of Yuvraj's masterclass (six sixes off Stuart Broad at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup in Durban). Mumbai Indians eventually won that game, marred by umpiring errors, by just six runs as RCB managed 181-5 in reply to Mumbai's total of 187.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, who was at the receiving end of Yuvraj's onslaught, revealed at the press conference as to how he felt when the star all-rounder whacked him for three consecutive sixes. Here is the video:

"Felt like Stuart Broad during that over 😂"



3 sixes in 3 balls bowling to @YUVSTRONG12 and even @yuzi_chahal feared a repeat of the 2007 T20 WC, before redeeming himself the very next delivery 😎 #RCBvMI #VIVOIPL @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/RRqxxmrDZw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2019

Chahal admitted, he 'felt like Stuart Broad during that over'! Broad came up with an epic reply to Chahal's statement. Take a look at Broad's epic reply:

Broad's reply to Chahal's statement

What's next?

The Royal Challengers will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (March 31). Having lost both the games played so far, Virat Kohli's men would be determined to get off the mark with a victory at Hyderabad but that won't be easy.

Expect a cracker of a contest this 'Super Sunday'!

