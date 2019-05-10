IPL News: Anil Kumble picks his best XI of the season

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 3 // 10 May 2019, 09:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anil Kumble - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What's the news?

Legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble has picked his best IPL XI for this season, based on the peformances of the players in the cricketing extravaganza.

In case you didn't know

Anil Kumble represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first three seasons of the IPL, and he was the captain of the franchise when they reached the finals in 2009. So, the former Indian captain knows a thing or two about the IPL.

The heart of the matter

The leg spinner has followed the IPL's rule of allowing four foreigners while picking the XI. He picked KL Rahul and David Warner as the openers for the team. Both these openers have one thing in common, in that their teams have been heavily dependent on them. Warner is in the race to win the Orange Cap, which is incredible considering that he had to leave only after 12 matches.

The middle order of the team consists of two wicket-keepers. The Delhi Capitals duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have played a huge role in the success of their team. Kumble has also has picked Dhoni as captain and wicket keeper. He has emerged as one man army at times for CSK this season and bailed them out in tough situations.

Andre Russell almost single-handedly dragged KKR to the playoffs. The West Indian all-rounder scored at a strike-rate of more than 200 which is incredible. The other all-rounder is Hardik Pandya, who also has a strike-rate of close to 200 this season. Pandya has also chipped in with wickets to take his team to the final.

Well, if a leg-spinner is picking a squad you can expect him to be a bit biased towards leg-spinners. Anil Kumble has picked Shreyas Gopal and Imran Tahir as the two spinners in the XI. The South African leg-spinner can get the Purple Cap if he picks three more wickets this season.

Kagiso Rabda and Jasprit Bumrah are two of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and it is not a surprise that both of them have been brilliant in this IPL season.

Anil Kumble announces his Dream XI for #IPL2019



Who do you think makes the cut as openers?



Watch: https://t.co/ghCG3DDHzJ #JumboOnCN pic.twitter.com/Pn7g9Fp4eB — CricketNext (@cricketnext) May 9, 2019

Anil Kumble’s Dream team:

David Warner, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Imran Tahir, Shreyas Gopal, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah

What's next?

Season 12 of the IPL is close to conclusion, as we are only two matches away from knowing the champion of the tournament.