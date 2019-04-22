IPL 2019: Gautam Gambhir posts an emotional message after KKR's fifth straight defeat

Gautam Gambhir comes up with an emotional tweet

What's the story?

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir came up with an emotional message on Twitter after the two-time IPL winners suffered their fifth straight defeat of this season at Hyderabad on Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

The Kolkata Knight Riders started off the 2019 IPL campaign on a high winning four out of their first five games- with the game against Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla ending in a tie (Delhi eventually won by Super Over). KKR's losing streak began at the Chepauk on April 9th lost five games consecutively- against CSK (home and away), DC (home), RCB (home) and SRH (away). Inspite of Andre Russell's heroics with the bat throughout the season so far, KKR have failed to get the desired results in last five matches.

The fans who are very much disappointed with their side's performance lashed out at the KKR management as well as skipper Dinesh Karthik for dropping Kuldeep Yadav and bringing on Russell late during their innings against Sunrisers on Sunday.

Before the Hyderabad game, Bollywood star and KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan lashed out at his team for the lacklustre performance. Here is Shah Rukh's tweet:

I feel it’s only fair for KKR to do something in return for @Russell12A ,like winning a few before the season ends. https://t.co/Lqybf9vK2k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2019

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir who led KKR from 2011-2017 came up with a heartfelt tweet after the side's nine-wicket loss against Sunrisers on Sunday. The southpaw who transformed the franchise's fortunes by winning the titles in 2012 and 2014 was visibly disappointed. He urged his beloved franchise to regroup in the upcoming games. Here is Gambhir's emotional tweet:

It’s tough to see @KKRiders go down like this. Come on guys there is loads of talent in that dressing room. Just regroup fast, believe in yourself and go for the kill. We can do it!!!!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 21, 2019

By this tweet, Gambhir once again proved his unconditional love for KKR.

What's next?

The Kolkata Knight Riders have got the firepower to go all the way this season but for that, they need to regroup and deliver on the pitch. Dinesh Karthik's men will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next fixture at home on April 25th.

