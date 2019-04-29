IPL News: Harbhajan Singh comes up with an Instagram story on missing MS Dhoni behind the stumps

Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted an Instagram story expressing how much he missed skipper MS Dhoni during the home fixture against Mumbai Indians.

The Background

Chennai made three changes to the playing XI for the game against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday with Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay and Mitchell Santner coming in for skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (both missed out due to fever) and Faf du Plessis.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 155-4 in 20 overs thanks to skipper Rohit Sharma who top-scored with a fabulous 67 off 48 balls. In reply, CSK managed just 109 runs in 17.4 overs thereby losing the contest by a margin of 46 runs.

The heart of the matter

Skipper MS Dhoni's absence was heavily felt by the home team both during fielding as well as chasing.

Ambati Rayudu who donned the gloves behind the stumps in Dhoni's absence failed to read the nick of Mumbai batsman Evin Lewis' bat during the last delivery of sixth over bowled by Harbhajan Singh.

Though ultra-edge spotted the nick, CSK missed the chance to dismiss Lewis who was batting on 12 off 13 balls, as none of their players appealed to it.

A visibly disappointed Harbhajan posted an Instagram story expressing how much he missed Dhoni behind the stumps during this incident. Here is Bhajji's Instagram story:

Screesnshot of Harbhajan's Instagram story

What's next?

The three-time winners became the first team to make the playoffs this season after Rajasthan Royals prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at home.

This will be the Men in Yellow's tenth appearance in the last four in as many seasons (were banned for 2016 and 2017 IPL due to the alleged involvement of their owner in spot-fixing scandal).

CSK will face Delhi Capitals at home on Wednesday before heading to Mohali for their final group fixture against Kings XI Punjab.

Chennai will be looking to finish in the top two spots by sealing victories in the upcoming matches which would give them the much-needed momentum to enter the grand finale which is to be held at Hyderabad on May 12.