IPL News: Harbhajan Singh talks about the controversial MS Dhoni run-out

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
14.55K   //    15 May 2019, 10:51 IST

Harbhajan Singh felt that CSK were unlucky
Harbhajan Singh felt that CSK were unlucky

What’s the story?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh talked about the run-out decision against his captain MS Dhoni, which turned out to be one of the turning points of the IPL 2019 Final.

In case you don’t know

Chennai Super Kings played the Mumbai Indians for the fifth time in the IPL Final on Sunday. MS Dhoni was given run out after the third umpire took a lot of time to review different camera angles. It was one of the key moments of the game. It turned out to be crucial in the end, as CSK lost the game by a margin of just one run.

The heart of the matter

Chasing 150 in the IPL Final, CSK had lost the wickets of Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu when their skipper MS Dhoni walked in to bat. He was just getting his eye in when he tried to sneak an extra run off an overthrow. That’s when Ishan Kishan threw at the non-striker’s end to get Dhoni run out.

The decision had people divided everywhere as it was a really tough one. Talking about the same decision, Harbhajan Singh, while talking to India Today, said:

“Well, we would have liked MS Dhoni’s decision to go in our way. If you see, the angles… from one end he looked out, from one end he looked to have made it."
“It was a tough decision to make. A lot of times it’s been said that the decision should be given in batsman’s favor. In Dhoni’s case, it wasn’t given. I think it’s one of the key points where the game drifted away from us. “

The third umpire Nigel Llong took a long time to make a decision as the replays weren’t conclusive. As Harbhajan said, one angle was showing out whereas from the other end it seemed not out. In the end, it was given out, which was a crucial moment in the game.

What’s next?

The IPL had a thrilling final as it went down to the wire, but now that the IPL is over, the focus will shift on to the ICC World Cup in England which starts on 30 May. MS Dhoni is the most experienced player of the Indian team and will have to play an integral role if India is to lift the trophy in 2019.  

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket World Cup, schedule, news, points table, live score, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Harbhajan Singh Nigel Llong
