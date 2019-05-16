IPL News: Jasprit Bumrah picks his all-time Mumbai Indians XI

Bumrah has picked Sachin in his all-time MI XI.

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has revealed his all-time Mumbai Indians XI. Interestingly, Bumrah has picked only 3 overseas players in his team.

Bumrah was sensational for the Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded IPL 2019 and took 19 wickets from 16 matches. He helped them clinch the title in an intense finish against the Chennai Super Kings.

In an interview with MITV, Bumrah picked Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar as the openers. Both of them have been highly successful as openers for the four-time IPL champions. Bumrah has made an interesting choice in the form of Ambati Rayudu at number three. Dinesh Karthik follows him at number four as the wicket-keeper of the team.

Hardik Pandya has been slated to bat at number five, followed by the West Indian Kieron Pollard. Both of them are some of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball, and have won quite a few number of matches for Mumbai on their own. Hardik’s brother Krunal steps in at number seven as the third all-rounder of the team.

Coming to the bowling department, Bumrah picked Mumbai Indians’ legend Harbhajan Singh as the leading spinner of the team. Harbhajan had a fruitful spell at Mumbai before changing base to Chennai. Sri Lankan fast bowler and the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL, Lasith Malinga, comes in at number nine.

Bumrah has picked himself as the number 10. In another interesting choice, Bumrah has opted for Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson at number 11. Johnson was hugely impressive for Mumbai and played a key role in the team winning the 2013 and 2017 finals.

Here’s Jasprit Bumrah’s MI all-time XI: Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah.

India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. Bumrah will probably be the most important player of the Indian squad and is expected to lead the bowling attack.