IPL News: Kaif unhappy with fielding strategies of IPL teams

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
380   //    04 Apr 2019, 19:46 IST

Pic- iplt20.com
Pic- iplt20.com

What's the story?

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach, Mohammad Kaif on Thursday, expressed discontentment with the fielding strategies of the teams in the ongoing twelfth edition of Indian Premier League.

The former Indian cricketer questioned the use of substitute fielders during the crucial stages of the match, saying it's 'not done'.


In case you didn't know...

The much-anticipated IPL 2019 began last week in the Chepauk with defending champions, Chennai Super Kings defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match. The league has already witnessed some thrilling contests and fans across the globe are enjoying the show to the fullest.

The league was expected to be moved out of the India due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, however, the BCCI later decided to keep the venue unchanged.


The heart of the matter

As the mega-event entered into its second week, teams have started looking ahead to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Mohammad Kaif has made a remark over fielding strategies of the teams.

Kaif said that the field changes that teams make in the middle of the match by bringing in strong fielders in place of weak ones are completely against the norms.

“It is right that most matches are finishing close to midnight. Teams are bringing in good fielders and replacing them with slow ones. I think the umpires should look at the changes that the teams are making,”

Kaif told the media ahead of Delhi's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"For example, DC versus KKR match, (Andrew) Russell went out, Rinku Singh came to field. Piyush Chawla quickly bowled his four overs and went out and Rinku again came back.” 
He also remarked that they will take it up with umpires, "Teams are playing smart and making changes which are not right to me. We will bring it up with the umpires."

What's next?

Capitals have been quite impressive in the tournament thus far, however, they have lost a couple of close games. They would be hoping to come up good against the SRH tonight.



