IPL News: Key Mumbai Indians players given time off for 4 days

Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

What's the story?

Three-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians have decided to give their World Cup-bound players the much-deserved break for 4 days ahead of their next game on April 26th against Chennai Super Kings.

In case you didn't know...

ICC World Cup is scheduled to start on May 30th this year in England. The IPL was also rescheduled this year to give an adequate gap between both the tournaments.

Mumbai Indians have secured 12 points so far and are in a comfortable stage to reach the playoffs. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton De Kock and Lasith Malinga among others set to represent their respective countries at the World Cup, the franchise has made a move to manage their workload.

The heart of the matter

Keeping in mind the World Cup commitments of a few of their key players, the management of Mumbai Indians has released a few important players for 4 days before the team's next game on April 26th. The think-tank of the franchise is also of the opinion that this break would keep the players fresh for the final stages of the tournament.

Speaking of the same, a reliable source said:

"Players are the priority and the only instruction to the boys was that whatever you do, don't get anywhere near a bat or ball. They should unwind, relax, switch off and focus on enjoying the four-day break."

"Not just the likes of Rohit, Bumrah or Hardik. We have the likes of Quinton de Kock, Lasith Malinga and other players as well who will be playing the World Cup. The idea is to manage their workload in such a manner that they can give it their best when they play in the showpiece event. While the foreign players have mostly gone to Chennai directly and are enjoying there with their families, the Indian players have headed home."

It has been reported that while the overseas stars have already reached Chennai and spending time with their families, while the Indian players have headed home to switch off between games.

What's next?

Mumbai Indians have been in decent form this season as they have put 12 points on the board with still 4 matches yet to be played in the group stages. Their next game is against table-toppers and defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.