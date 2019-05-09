IPL News: MI to take care of Alzarri Joseph, rehab in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians (Image Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

What's the news?

Mumbai Indians are taking care of injured West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph during his recovery phase after surgery. The talented fast bowler suffered a horrible injury while trying to stop a boundary vs Rajasthan Royals.

In case you didn't know...

Alzarri Joseph burst on to the scene with an incredible spell on his IPL debut. He took six wickets giving away just 12 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Heart of the matter

MI is the joint most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League. The franchise based in Mumbai has won the tournament three times in the last six seasons. According to the news18, a lot of work has been done in the background to make the franchise ready to achieve just success.

One insider said that 90 per cent credit for MI's success should go to the people working in background. The scouting network and training facilities of the franchise is unparalleled in cricket.

Some reports have stated that Joseph will spend these four months of rehabilitation at MI where the support staff will take care of him. This is a part of the elaborate plan made by the franchise to keep track of the fitness issues of the players who are the part of the setup.

MI also have a hospital of their own which makes it easier for the franchise to look after fitness problems. The support staff of the franchise is available throughout the year instead of just two months of IPL.

This is brilliant from @mipaltan. I hated this franchise more than any team in Ipl but in last three years, the way, Mumbai keeps on coming with young talents is something special and that is the reason why they won 3 Ipl in last 5 years. pic.twitter.com/u3G35VGuzY — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 8, 2019

What's next?

This model of Mumbai Indians has delivered a lot of success. It won't be a surprise if other franchises decide to follow this model in future.