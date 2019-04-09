IPL News: MS Dhoni recollects nightmare experience against Andre Russell

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 989 // 09 Apr 2019, 18:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CSK vs KKR (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

What's the story?

MS Dhoni recollects Andre Russell’s carnage during the last time his team hosted KKR at Chennai in IPL. On the other hand, KKR would be hoping for the same in today's match against Chennai

In case you didn't know...

After completing their two-year ban, Chennai Super Kings returned to IPL last season. Last season, they played their only home at Chennai against KKR. The visitors were in a spot of bother when they lost five wickets just for 89 runs. Then came Andre Russell who smashed CSK bowlers all around the park and scored 88 runs off 36 balls which includes 11 massive sixes. It helped KKR in crossing 200 runs. A cameo from Watson and an aggressive half-century from Sam Billings ensured Chennai chased down the huge target.

The heart of the matter

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni recollects the nightmare he faced during Russell’s innings in a documentary video. He also stated that he had an idea on how to set up fielding against such monster hitting. Dhoni was full of praise for the KKR superstar all-rounder. And here is what said:

“After KKR game last year, I had to go through the full nightmare. I had to remember the Russell carnage where I was lost for fielding options. I had four fielders inside the ring apart from the keeper and bowler and five other fielders were outside of the ring. But he was hitting everything to the stands. I was left wondering how could someone hit big sixes like that,”

The KKR match winner has proved his hitting ability this season as well. He has won three matches almost single-handedly for his franchise with his brutal hitting. Now he is back to the ground where he stunned CSK last season.

What's next?

The high profile clash between table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will be played tonight at 8.00pm in Chennai.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL purple cap, points table, schedule, news, live scores, orange cap and fantasy tips.

Advertisement