IPL News: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss for next season

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 132 // 18 Jul 2019, 16:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Trevor Bayliss will get to work with Jonny Bairstow yet again at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Trevor Bayliss as their new coach. Bayliss comes with an impressive CV having won the World Cup just four days ago with England. He also led Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014) to IPL and Sydney Sixers to Big Bash League and Champions League titles in the past apart from being Sri Lanka's head coach when the island nation made the ICC World Cup final in 2011.

🚨Announcement🚨



Trevor Bayliss, England's WC Winning coach, has been appointed as the new Head Coach of SunRisers Hyderabad. #SRHCoachTrevor pic.twitter.com/ajqeRUBym5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 18, 2019

Bayliss' tenure with England will come to an end with The Ashes which begins from August 1 and runs till September 16.

His recruitment in the IPL was always on the cards after his exploits with England but according to various rumours, Bayliss was supposed to return to the Kolkata Knight Riders' set up along with Brendon McCullum. The 56-year-old is said to have turned down approaches from both Kolkata and Rajasthan Royals.

With Bayliss' appointment, Tom Moody's time at the franchise has come to an end after seven fruitful years. In that period, Sunrisers made the playoffs on five occasions while also successfully going to win the IPL in 2016.

The coach from New South Wales is also expected to coach teams in The Hundred and IPL too. This would give him a lighter workload when compared with the arduous travels involved with the English national team.

'We would like to thank Tom Moody, who has made an enormous impact with the franchise, helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years, including a much-treasured championship in 2016. We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all our success moving forward.' Sunrisers Hyderabad's statement read.