IPL owners buy teams in CSA Global League

Team owners from the IPL and PSL bought franchises in CSA's new Twenty20 league.

by vedantja News 19 Jun 2017, 19:34 IST

The CSA Global League will feature eight teams from eight different cities

In an upscale launch in London, Cricket South Africa named the eight host cities for the T20 Global League South Africa and the owners of the franchises associated with each city. Kolkata Knight Riders owner, Shah Rukh Khan, bought the franchise for Cape Town, whose marquee player is Jean-Paul Duminy. Owners of the Delhi Daredevils, GMR Sports, bought the Johannesburg franchise, with Kagiso Rabada as their marquee player.

The T20 Global League South Africa had attracted major Indian interest ever since they advertised the eight franchises, with 35% of the interested parties hailing from India. Cricket South Africa had intended to make the tournament a largely international one, attracting foreign currency to counter a weak South African Rand.

Their other buyers were: Ajay Sethi, chairman of Channel 2, who bought the Port Elizabeth associated franchise with Imran Tahir as their marquee player, Sushil Kumar, a Hong Kong-based businessman, who bought the Bloemfontein-based franchise with David Miller as their marquee signing, the company Brimstone, which purchased the team for Stellenbosch, whose marquee player is Faf du Plessis.

The Pretoria-based franchise was bought by Osman Osman, a South African-based businessman and the associated marquee player is David Miller. Benoni’s team is owned by Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. Lastly, Durban’s team, whose marquee player is Hashim Amla, was bought by Fawad Rana.

The teams will compete in South Africa’s new T20 league, which will be played at the end of this year. The whole list of cities, hosts and marquee players can be found below: