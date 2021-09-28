Suresh Raina's numbers against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL

Suresh Raina has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. He has played 12 out of the 14 IPL seasons for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The southpaw is the only Indian batsman so far to cross the 400-run mark in seven consecutive IPL seasons.

However, in the last two seasons, Raina has struggled on and off the pitch. Just before the start of last season, he left the bio-bubble and returned to India from UAE, missing the full 2020 season.

Raina has made a comeback for the men in yellow but is struggling to find form. The southpaw has played 10 matches so far this IPL season, scoring just 155 runs with one half-century. Moreover, he has scored those runs at a strike rate of less than 130.

CSK will next lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Considering Raina's decent record against the Hyderabad-based outfit, CSK fans will be hoping for a good innings from him.

Let's take a look at how Raina has performed overall against SRH in the IPL.

Raina's performances in the IPL vs. SRH

The 34-year-old has maintained a good record against SRH and is CSK's highest run-scorer against SRH. He has amassed 451 runs against SRH in 18 matches at an average of 30.06.

Raina has three half centuries to his name against SRH, including a top score of 99*. Moreover, he has hit 47 fours and 13 sixes against SRH.

Raina's performance against top SRH bowlers

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is a match-winner for his side. He will try to dominate Raina once more. So far, Raina has aggregated 46 runs against the spinner in 34 balls, while the latter has taken his wicket on three occasions. The southpaw has hit five boundaries and two maximums against Rashid.

Also Read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the spearhead of SRH's bowling attack, has also troubled the left-hander. Against the right-arm pacer, Raina has scored 79 runs in 60 balls. Meanwhile, Bhuvi has taken his wicket thrice.

Sandeep Sharma is known for his economic bowling but he has struggled against Raina. Sandeep has taken the wicket of Raina twice but has also conceded 110 runs in just 53 balls.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava