IPL Playoff Stats: Qualifier 2

Virender Sehwag holds the record for the highest individual score in Qualifier 2.

The Qualifier 2 of IPL 2019 will see Chennai Super Kings face off against Delhi Capitals. This will be CSK's fourth appearance in the Qualifier 2, the most by any team. DC, on the other hand, will be playing in the Qualifier 2 for the second time.

This is DC's best performance in the tournament since 2012; they were unlucky to finish third on the points table despite getting nine wins. They also registered their first ever win in a knockout game when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

They will be up against a formidable foe tomorrow though, as CSK along with Mumbai Indians and Sunrsers Hyderabad have won the most number of Qualifier 2 matches - two.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from the Qualifier 2 matches played till date.

Batting performances

226/6 scored by KXIP against CSK in IPL 2014 is the highest team total in Qualifier 2.

107 all out by KKR against MI in IPL 2017 is the lowest team total in Qualifier 2.

130 runs scored by Chris Gayle of RCB is the highest number of runs by a player in Qualifier 2.

122 by Virender Sehwag of KXIP against CSK in IPL 2014 is the highest individual score in Qualifier 2. It also one of the two centuries being scored in Qualifier 2; the other century was scored by Murali Vijay (113) of CSK against DC in 2012.

7 half-centuries have been scored in Qualifier 2.

94 sixes have been hit in Qualifier 2.

8 sixes by Chris Gayle (RCB) and Virender Sehwag (KXIP) is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in Qualifier 2.

15 fours by Murali Vijay (CSK) and Suresh Raina (CSK) each is the highest number of fours hit by a player in Qualifier 2.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Ashish Nehra (CSK) and R Ashwin (CSK) each is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in Qualifier 2.

4/16 by Karn Sharma of MI against KKR in IPL 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player in Qualifier 2.

Wicket-keeping performances

4 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik (2 playing for KKR, 1 playing for RCB and 1 playing for Gujarat Lions) is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in Qualifier 2.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Suresh Raina (CSK) is the highest number of catches taken by a player in Qualifier 2.