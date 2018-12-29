IPL: Ranking the 5 best catchers in the tournament

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 79 // 29 Dec 2018, 21:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Suresh Raina in action for CSK

Fielding is a very critical and overlooked aspect of the Twenty20 game. The dynamics of fielding are changing faster than ever. New techniques of catching which seemed impossible a few years back are becoming very common.

Nowadays, not being a good fielder is no excuse. Every year in the Indian Premier League, we see some breathtaking catches due to the increase in the standards of the modern fielders. Teams even have fielding coaches which go on to say the importance of fielding in the game.

Here in this article, let us rank the five best catchers in IPL history.

#5 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is highly regarded as one of the best fielders in the Indian Premier League. In the tournament so far, Bravo took 69 catches and has celebrated each of them in style.

He is one of those rare players who is good in all three departments of the game and hence is an excellent asset for the Chennai Super Kings.

He has caught most of these catches at long-on and in the death overs. Due to his athleticism and ability to cover the ground very quickly, it is quite rare to see DJ Bravo him dropping a catch.

#4 Kieron Pollard

Pollard in Mumbai colors

Kieron Pollard has one of the safest hands on the cricket field. His height helps him cover the ground quickly and also take difficult catches on the boundary ropes. Further, his catches have helped Mumbai Indians win crucial games in the tournament.

Advertisement

Pollard has a fantastic tally of 74 catches to his name. The mighty West Indian is also ferocious with the bat. He can clear the fence quite easily with his muscles and can turn the game around very quickly.

#3 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers is one of the most outstanding fielders in the IPL at the moment. He has got a safe pair of hands, is athletic, and is a role model for other players to follow due to his commitment on the field.

Like his batting, he likes to take catches in style and for this, he is one of the most loved cricketers in the world. Since 2008, AB de Villiers took 78 catches in the Indian Premier League.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement