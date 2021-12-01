IPL Retentions 2022: CSK's mistakes, what they got right and concerns ahead of the auction

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were fairly predictable with their retentions ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

A franchise that has always placed faith in experience and smarts, CSK decided to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali with their first three picks. And in an obvious yet slightly uncharacteristic move, the Men in Yellow tied down IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad to the fourth retention spot.

How did CSK fare during their IPL 2022 retentions? We take a look at their mistakes, the things they got right and the concerns ahead of the auction.

Mistakes: Lack of a pacer, meager auction purse

Shardul Thakur could've been a valuable addition to the CSK retention list

CSK have never been known for their quality pace bowling, so it wouldn't have been a surprise to see them retain one of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood. While Thakur and Hazlewood were integral to the team's IPL 2021 triumph throughout, Chahar had his moments but suffered dips in form as the pitches in the UAE refused to offer assistance.

CSK could've retained only three Indian players and had their sights set on Dhoni, Jadeja and Gaikwad, so it's slightly unrealistic to expect them to retain either Thakur or Chahar. But could Dhoni have been released into the auction pool and bought at a cheaper price, thereby also upgrading Gaikwad to a better retention contract?

It's open for debate and CSK probably did the right thing anyway. But the absence of a pacer and the expected lack of quality in the auction might come back to bite them. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Anrich Nortje have been retained by the other top franchises in the league, and bowlers who can wield the bat like Thakur and Chahar will be in high demand at the auction.

CSK also find themselves with the second-lowest auction purse among all teams, with only four of the eight franchises opting to retain four players. Since none of CSK's retentions are capped, they have shelled out INR 42 crore already. This might prove to be a big drawback in the auction.

Masterstrokes: Experience, Chepauk-oriented thinking and cut-price Gaikwad deal

Can CSK fill the void left by Suresh Raina?

CSK have refused to veer away from their trusted principle of backing experience, which has paid them rich dividends throughout their involvement in the IPL. In Dhoni, Jadeja and Moeen, the four-time IPL champions have three T20 stalwarts who will be part of the leadership group around which a world-class side can be constructed.

By retaining Jadeja and Moeen, CSK also addressed a major tactical issue. Dhoni loves to be reliant on spinners, and assuming IPL 2022 is played in India, CSK have already taken a head start for all games to be played at Chepauk. If they can sign an Indian wrist-spinner at the auction, a fearsome three-pronged spin attack could ensure a huge points haul at home. Every cloud has a silver lining, and the lack of a pacer that was mentioned earlier could be compensated by the presence of two quality spinners.

Finally, Gaikwad's retention is a major positive for CSK. The young right-hander has been signed for INR 6 crore, which is significantly less than what he would've fetched at the auction. But CSK clearly see him as a long-term prospect who could not only be upgraded to a better contract once the old guard retires but also perhaps morph into a leader for the franchise.

Concerns: Age, Dhoni's future with CSK

How long will MS Dhoni be active for CSK?

Three of CSK's four retentions are on the wrong side of 30. Although Jadeja and Moeen show no signs of slowing down, and Dhoni is as quick and shrewd as ever, it might be difficult for CSK to build towards the future.

With this expected to be the last mega-auction, CSK might be left scrambling for replacements when Dhoni decides to call it a day. The Men in Yellow will have definitely taken this into account, and either Jadeja or Gaikwad might be in line to become Dhoni's successor. But can CSK replace a captain/keeper and two spin-bowling all-rounders in the span of a few years?

It depends on how their IPL 2022 auction goes. CSK will have to place emphasis on signing young players who could be part of the franchise for the next decade - on paper, at least. But as of now, the age of their retentions is a slight concern, even if those names are as big as Dhoni, Jadeja and Moeen.

Edited by Sai Krishna

