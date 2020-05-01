IPL: 'Sanju udhar jaa', Rajasthan Royals star reveals dream involving MS Dhoni

Sanju Samson relished every moment with MS Dhoni on the field

IPL team Rajasthan Royals prolific scorer, Sanju Samson, has shared a dream about former India captain MS Dhoni which, luckily for him, turned into reality soon after.

In a chat with CSK social media presenter Rupha Ramani, Samson opened up about his connect with the members of the Indian cricket team. Samson received his first national call-up for the limited-overs tour of England in 2014. Although he did not make his debut on that tour, he rubbed shoulders with personalities like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

"I first shared the dressing room with him [MS Dhoni] when we went to England."

Not only did he talk about his reluctance to approach stalwarts like Virat Kohli in his initial days, he also revealed a fortunate stroke of serendipity during his stint with the India A team.

He explained that his dream of being asked to change his position in the field by MS Dhoni became a reality in 2017 when the former captain lead the country one last time. Having already stepped down as the leader, Dhoni's last hurrah as captain came for India A against an England XI.

This is the what Samson said:

"I had a dream that Mahi bhai is the captain of the team. He is changing fields. I was standing in slips or something and he said, 'Sanju wahaan jaa'."

What Dhoni said:

"I was in the slips when he said, 'Sanju udhar jaa'."

Advertisement

Samson putting a strong case for the Indian cricket team

Sanju Samson scored a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 against Goa

A good IPL performance coupled with bucket full of runs in the domestic arena has helped put Sanju Samson back in the reckoning for international selection. After some good knocks for Rajasthan Royals, Samson has put himself on the radar of national selectors through his Ranji Trophy and Vijay HazareTrophy heroics.

His knock of 212 against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy catalysed his call-up to the national side. However, with the Indian team management sticking with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the top-two choice of wicket-keeper batsmen at the moment, Samson might have to wait in the wings before cementing his place in the team.