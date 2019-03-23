IPL Stats 2019: Match 1: CSK vs RCB - Numbers you need to know

Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is finally up and running as Chennai Super Kings faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game. However, it turned out to be an anti-climactic affair as it was a very low-scoring affair.

MS Dhoni won the toss and inserted RCB in to bat first. Nothing went RCB’s way as they were bundled out for a mere 70. None of their batsmen got going as Parthiv Patel top-scored with 29. The CSK bowlers, spinners, in particular, had a ball as they made a mockery of the RCB batting line-up. Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, and Ravindra Jadeja combined to take eight wickets and conceded just 44 runs in the 12 overs they bowled between them.

Chasing just 71, CSK took their time but eventually it was never going to challenge them. After Shane Watson’s early dismissal, Ambati Rayudu took a pretty cautious approach as he top-scored with 28. Suresh Raina scored three boundaries before he holed out at long-on. Kedar Jadhav played it safe as well as he remained unbeaten on 13.

In the end, CSK cantered home with 14 balls and seven wickets to spare. The game did drag towards the end but eventually, the defending champions got off to a winning start.

Here are all the numbers you need to know from the game.

5000 – Suresh Raina became the first batsman to get to the 5000-run landmark in the history of IPL cricket. He got there in 174 innings. Virat Kohli is second on the list of leading run-getters with 4954 runs.

300 – Shane Watson became the first Australian cricketer to feature in 300 T20 games. Out of these, 58 have been international fixtures and 118 have come in the IPL.

3 – This game saw just the third occasion of the opening bowlers complete their full quota of overs in the first eight overs. Both Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh bowled out in the first eight overs. Chahar returned with figures of 0/17 while Harbhajan took three wickets and gave away 20 runs.

1.50 – Yuzvendra Chahal returned with figures of 1/6 in his four overs. It was the joint-least economy rate by any bowler in the history of the IPL. He is only one of the three bowlers who have attained the feat after bowling four overs. Ashish Nehra and Fidel Edwards are the other bowlers to do it.

70 – It is the joint-second lowest score by RCB in the IPL. In 2017, they were bundled out for 49 against KKR which is their lowest while they also managed 70 in 2014 against RR. It is also the sixth lowest score in the IPL.

RCB is also the only team to register three scores of under 75 in the IPL. They are also the only side to get bowled out under 100 in the opening game of a season. They’ve done it twice now (the earlier instance coming back in 2008). This was also the first time CSK has bowled an opposition out for under 80.

15 – Number of wins CSK have registered against RCB. It is the second most by a team against any opposition. The highest is MI against KKR – 18.

8 – Joint most wickets by spinners in an innings in the history of the IPL. The only other instance was also by CSK when their spinners took 8 wickets against Deccan Chargers at Vizag in 2012.

10 – This is the fourth instance where 10 or more RCB batsmen have fallen for single-digit scores. Today, barring Parthiv Patel who scored 29 was the only batsman from RCB to register double figures.

4.04 – The lowest aggregate run-rate in an IPL match. RCB took 17.1 overs to get bowled out for 70 while CSK took 17.4 overs to hunt it down.

16 – CSK registered their second lowest and the joint-third lowest overall powerplay score. They ended with a score of 16/1 at the end of the powerplay.

23 – Harbhajan Singh has the joint-most wickets by any bowler against RCB.

