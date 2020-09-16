IPL Stats: CSK in the UAE

Chennai Super Kings start their 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against the Mumbai Indians on 19th September 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. CSK is one of the most successful teams in terms of win percentage in the UAE, having won 4 out of the 5 matched they played (win % of 80%).

Only Kings XI Punjab has a better win record than CSK in the UAE, having won all the 5 matched they played there.

CSK's 5 matches in the UAE comprised of one match at Sharjah and 2 matches each at Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Let us now take a look at some of the key stats of the team in the UAE.

CSK IPL stats

3 half-centuries scored by Dwayne Smith is the most number of half-centuries scored by a CSK player in the UAE.

3 catches taken by Suresh Raina against Delhi Capitals is the most number of catches taken by a CSK player in an innings in the UAE.

4/14 by Mohit Sharma against the Mumbai Indians is the best bowling performance by a CSK player in the UAE.

5 catches taken by Suresh Raina is the most number of catches taken by a CSK player in the UAE.

6 half-centuries have been scored by CSK players in the UAE.

8 wickets taken by Mohit Sharma is the most number of wickets taken by a CSK player in the UAE.

15 sixes hit by Dwayne Smith is the most number of sixes hit by a CSK player in the UAE.

33 sixes have been hit by CSK players in the UAE.

71* by Brendon McCullum against the Mumbai Indians is the highest individual score by a CSK player in the UAE.

140/6 against Rajasthan Royals is the lowest team total by CSK in the UAE.

205/4 against Kings XI Punjab is the highest team total by CSK in the UAE.

240 runs scored by Dwayne Smith is the most number of runs scored by a CSK player in the UAE.