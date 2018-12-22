IPL stats watch: A complete overview of Mumbai Indians' journey

Mumbai Indians were the first team to win three IPL trophies.

Of the eleven seasons of IPL, they have managed to reach the knockout stage seven times. An interesting fact is that two out of their three trophies were won against CSK in the finals. They are also a two-time Champions League T20 (tournament now defunct) winners.

Over the years, Mumbai Indians saw some of the greatest cricketers play for them. The likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Harbhajan Singh, Shaun Pollock, Ricky Ponting, Zaheer Khan and Lasith Malinga were once a part of this outfit. However, the greatest cricketer to play for them was Sachin Tendulkar, who even after retiring from the game, continues to mentor the team.

Let us now take a look at their performances in the IPL.

Past Performance

2008: 5th (League Stage)

2009: 7th (League Stage)

2010: Runners-up

2011: Lost in Qualifier 2

2012: Lost in Eliminator

2013: Champions

2014: Lost in Eliminator

2015: Champions

2016: 5th (League Stage)

2017: Champions

2018: 5th (League Stage)

Batting performance

223/6 against KXIP in 2017 is their highest innings total.

87 all out against SRH in 2018 and against KXIP in 2011 is their lowest innings total.

3596 runs scored by Rohit Sharma is the most number of runs scored by a Mumbai Indians player.

114* by Sanath Jayasuriya against CSK in IPL 2008 is the highest individual score by a Mumbai Indians player.

4 centuries have been hit by Mumbai Indians players. These have been struck by Sanath Jayasuriya (114*), Rohit Sharma (109*), Sachin Tendulkar (100*) and Lendl Simmons (100*).

27 half-centuries scored by Rohit Sharma is the most number of half-centuries struck by a Mumbai Indians player.

618 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar in IPL 2010 is the most runs registered by a Mumbai Indians player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

154 wickets taken by Lasith Malinga is the most wickets taken by a Mumbai Indians player.

5/13 by Lasith Malinga against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2011 is the best individual bowling performance by a Mumbai Indians player.

4 five-wicket hauls have been taken by Mumbai Indians players. These have been taken by Lasith Malinga (5/13 & 5/32), Harbhajan Singh (5/18) and Munaf Patel (5/21).

28 wickets taken by Lasith Malinga in IPL 2011 is the most number of wickets taken by a Mumbai Indians player in a single edition of IPL.

Wicketkeeping performance

28 dismissals (Ct - 22, St - 6) by Parthiv Patel is the most number of dismissals by a Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals Yogesh Takawale against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008 and by Parthiv Patel against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 is the most number of dismissals by a Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper in an innings.

14 dismissals (Ct - 12, St - 2) by Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper in a single edition of the IPL.

Fielding performance

84 catches taken by Kieron Pollard is the most number of catches taken by a Mumbai Indians player.

4 catches by Sachin Tendulkar against KKR in IPL 2008 is the most number of catches taken in an innings by a Mumbai Indians player.

15 catches taken by Kieron Pollard in IPL 2017 is the most number of catches taken by a Mumbai Indians player in a single edition of IPL.

