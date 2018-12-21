IPL stats watch: Who achieved what in the 2018 IPL

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 55 // 21 Dec 2018, 15:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CSK equalled Mumbai Indians record of three IPL trophies in 2018.

IPL 2018 bid adieu to Gujarat Lions & Rising Pune Supergiants and saw Chennai Super Kings & Rajasthan Royals return to the competition after serving their two-year ban. Both the teams finished in the top four in the league stage and qualified for the next round. CSK finished second on the table and Rajasthan Royals fourth.

While the Rajasthan Royal's journey in IPL 2018 ended in the Eliminators where they were beaten by KKR by 25 runs, CSK beat SRH in Qualifier 1 by two wickets to make it to the finals.

SRH beat KKR in the Qualifier 2 by 14 runs to book their place in the finals. In the finals, CSK beat SRH by eight wickets to lift their 3rd IPL trophy. They were the second team after Mumbai Indians to win the trophy thrice.

Let's take a look at the top performers of the tournament.

Batting performance

245/6 by KKR against KXIP was the highest team total in IPL 2018.

735 runs scored by Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad was the most number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2018.

128* by Rishabh Pant of Delhi Daredevils against SRH was the highest individual score in IPL 2018.

5 centuries were scored in IPL 2018. These were scored by Rishabh Pant of Delhi Daredevils (128*), Shane Watson of CSK (117* & 106), Chris Gayle of KXIP (104*) & Ambati Rayudu of CSK (100*).

8 half-centuries scored by Kane Williamson of SRH was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2018.

Advertisement

37 sixes hit by Rishabh Pant of Delhi Daredevils was the most number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2018.

11 sixes hit by Andre Russell of KKR against CSK & by Chris Gayle of KXIP against SRH was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2018.

Bowling performance

24 wickets taken by Andrew Tye of KXIP was the most number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2018.

5/14 by Ankit Rajpoot of KXIP against SRH was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2018. It was also the only five-wicket haul in IPL 2018.

Wicketkeeping performance

18 dismissals (Ct - 14, St - 4) by Dinesh Karthik of KKR was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2018.

4 dismissals Dinesh Karthik of KKR against Rajasthan Royals and by Heinrich Klaasen of Rajasthan Royals against RCB was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL 2018.

Fielding performance

12 catches by Shikhar Dhawan of SRH was the most number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2018.

Sunil Narine of KKR for his 357 runs & 17 wickets was named as the Player of the Tournament.

Advertisement