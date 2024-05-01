IPL-team wise list of players picked in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad features some of the biggest names from the ongoing IPL seasons. Ten teams, namely Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings, are a part of this competition.

Interestingly, the captain of India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad, Rohit Sharma, is not captaining any IPL team this season. India's deputy skipper Hardik Pandya is leading the Mumbai Indians, where Rohit is playing under his captaincy.

The BCCI announced a list of 15 members who will represent India at the mega event in West Indies and USA next month at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Here's an IPL team-wise list of players in the squad.

#1 Mumbai Indians - 4 players

The highest number of players from an IPL 2024 squad in the Indian team is four, which is from Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions are on the verge of an early elimination from the league despite having four players from the T20 World Cup squad, namely Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai Indians are currently ninth in the IPL 2024 points table. They suffered their seventh loss of the tournament last night against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium.

#2 Delhi Capitals - 3 players

Delhi Capitals (DC) are in the middle muddle of the IPL 2024 standings with five victories from 11 games. Three DC players, including the team's captain Rishabh Pant, are present in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

The other two names are all-rounder Axar Patel and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Notably, DC's left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is also present in the list of reserves.

#3 Rajasthan Royals - 3 players

Three players of the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) team will don the Indian jersey at the mega event next month. RR skipper Sanju Samson will play a global tournament for the first time in his career, while Yuzvendra Chahal has retained his place in the T20 World Cup squad.

The third Royal in the Indian squad is youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who started his international career last year only. Jaiswal may open the batting with Rohit Sharma at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#4 Chennai Super Kings - 2 players

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are still alive in the race to the IPL 2024 playoffs. Two CSK all-rounders, namely Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, will be traveling to West Indies and USA to represent India at the mega event.

Jadeja missed the previous T20 World Cup in Australia due to injury. Meanwhile, Dube has been picked for the first time in a T20 World Cup squad.

#5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2 players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently last in the IPL 2024 points table, but even they have two players in the Indian T20 World Cup team. Star batter Virat Kohli will represent the Men in Blue at the grand stage again.

Another RCB player in the squad is Mohammed Siraj, who was quite impressive in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Siraj will be keen to produce a similar performance in the upcoming mega event.

#6 Punjab Kings - Arshdeep Singh

India only have a solitary left-arm pace-bowling option in their main squad - Arshdeep Singh. The pacer did a fine job for the nation in the T20 World Cup 2022 played in Australia. He will likely share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants do not have any members in the main squad. GT skipper Shubman Gill is in the reserves along with KKR finisher Rinku Singh.

