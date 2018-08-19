3 IPL teams Mitchell Johnson has played for

Johnson played his debut season in 2013 for Mumbai Indians

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket. Johnson, who retired from International cricket in 2015, has continued playing various T20 leagues all around the world. He played for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and various franchises in the Indian Premier League.

Mitchell Johnson has had a mixed time in the IPL. While he missed the initial seasons due to his commitment to Australian cricket, he struggled with injuries in the latter campaigns. Johnson has played six seasons in IPL and has been a common feature in the tournament especially after his retirement from international cricket. He has bowled some fierce spells of fast bowling in IPL and troubled a lot of batsmen with his lethal pace. The big Australian pacer has taken 61 wickets in 54 matches. Johnson has played for three franchises in the IPL and here is the list of those franchises.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (2018)

Johnson was last seen in the IPL playing for KKR

The last IPL team that Mitchell Johnson represented was Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR bought the speedster at the auction at a price of 2 crores after his fine performances for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash league. Johnson suffered a big injury ahead of the IPL but somehow managed to recover at the start of the tournament.

However, Johnson's fellow Australian, Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the tournament because of an injury and the onus of doing well was on Johnson. Unfortunately, he did not have a good time with KKR. In the 6 matches that he played for the franchise, Johnson could only take 2 wickets while giving away runs at a high economy of 10.28. His below-par performance in the IPL might be a reason for his retirement.

