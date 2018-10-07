IPL: Three players that Royal Challengers Bangalore should sign

Having many greats in your side doesn't make you a champion team until balance exists. Many franchises in cash-rich leagues like IPL are in the race of adding stars to the line-up and end up having an unbalanced side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one such example. Over the years, despite having a star-studded side, they haven't been able to lift the trophy for even once.

Led by Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, RCB has superstars like AB Devilliers and Brendon McCullum in the team as well. However, they haven't even qualified for playoffs in the last two seasons, which is quite surprising as well as disappointing.

Batting has been their strength but, unfortunately, they failed to deliver many good batting displays during the last season, which proved to be devastating for them. Meanwhile, before the new season takes place, they would look to bring in some new faces to address deficiencies in their squad.

Looking at their current squad and last year's performance, they are in need of a good seamer, a fast-bowling all-rounder, and a middle order batsman. The addition of following players can help the squad reach the summit of Indian Premier League:

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran

English all-rounder Sam Curran was the star of the host side during the recently concluded England-India series. He impressed ever with everyone with his flamboyant batting and bowling displays.

He played few big knocks and scalped a good amount of wickets in the series. The southpaw has played five Test matches and one ODI for England so far. He gets the ball swing at the good pace while plays equally well down the order.

RCB is in need of an all-rounder who can bowl well at the top and score some runs when required. Curran has already caught the attention of IPL franchises and RCB would be looking forward to getting him before the season starts.

#2 Brendan Doggett

Brendan Doggett

Australia's recent pace sensation, Brendan Doggett is a tall, lanky fast-bowler who had a quite good domestic season this year, helping him earn the maiden national call-up for Pakistan tour. He has 32 scalps to his name in mere 9 First-class matches. He bowled well in the recently held series between India 'A' and Australia 'A' in Bangalore as well.

Brendan plays for Queensland in domestic cricket while for Brisbane Heat in Big Bash league. He bowls quick and gets extra-bounce off the wicket. He could surely fill the place of a good fast-bowler in RCB squad.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

17-year old Yashasvi Jaiswal, a middle-order batsman with remarkable temperament, is ready to join the India Under-19 team for the Sri Lanka tour. But 6 years ago, he was living in a tent



reports @pdevendrahttps://t.co/NYogJb2gy9 — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) July 4, 2018

The batting star of the Indian U-19 team in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup is consistently hitting the headlines for his brilliant performance in the tournament.

With 214 runs in the three matches, he is the top run-getter in the series so far. He scored another 85 runs in final of the tournament, which is underway at Dhaka between India and Sri Lanka.

Although he plays as an opener but the teenager can also be a valuable pick for RCB ahead of the 2019 IPL. They can play him in middle, which would strengthen their middle order and therefore help them in posting or chasing those big totals.