IPL: Top 3 Quinton De Kock knocks in the league's history

KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock's opening partnership has helped the debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a good maiden IPL season, so far. The duo has played some brilliant knocks between them and have formed an impressive opening pair.

The South African keeper-batsman in particular has been a true asset for whichever team he has been a part of in the IPL. With 2,550 runs in 87 IPL games, De Kock has an average of over 31. Moreover, he is now the first South African to hit 800 fours in T20 cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at three of Quinton De Kock's best knocks in the history of the league.

#1 108(51) - DD vs RCB in IPL 2016

Quinton De Kock scored his maiden IPL hundred in the 2016 season (File photo)

In 2016, when De Kock was part of the Delhi camp, he scored his maiden IPL century. In the 11th game of IPL 2016, Delhi Daredevils (as the franchise was named then) won the toss and asked RCB to bat.

Though opener Chris Gayle was sent back for a duck in the first over, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers stitched a 107-run partnership to direct RCB to a big total. Shane Watson's quickfire 33(19) helped RCB end the innings at 191/5.

Similar to their opponents, DC opener Shreyas Iyer was dismissed in the first over of the chase. However, Quinton De Kock, who was at the other end, knew his role in the match and held his ground firmly.

The South African scored his maiden IPL century and ended his innings with 108 off 51 balls, including 15 boundaries and three sixes.

Karun Nair's half-century at the death helped DC cross the line with five balls and seven wickets remaining. De Kock was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2 81(52) - MI vs RR in IPL 2019

Quinton De Kock was part of the IPL-winning Mumbai Indians side in the 2019 season

In the 27th game of IPL 2019, RR won the toss and elected to bowl first. Mumbai Indians' openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock put on an opening stand of 96 runs. When Rohit fell, De Kock kept going and scored 81 off 52, laced with six fours and four sixes.

Hardik Pandya's cameo at the end steered MI to 187/5. However, Jos Buttler's 89(43) overshadowed De Kock's innings and helped RR win the game by four wickets. Nevertheless, this knock was one of De Kock's most memorable ones in his IPL career.

#3 80(52) - LSG vs DC in IPL 2022

In the first clash between Delhi and Lucknow this season, De Kock played a major role in LSG's victory. The Lucknow franchise put the Capitals in to bat. With Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Sarfaraz Khan's knocks, DC put up a target of 150 for the new team in the league.

LSG, like always, opened with KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock, and they weaved an opening stand of 73 runs. However, Rahul was sent back after that, but De Kock kept going.

The southpaw scored 80 off 52 deliveries, including nine boundaries and two maximums, to help LSG cross the line with six wickets remaining. De Kock was yet again awarded the Player of the Match award for his brilliant batting performance.

