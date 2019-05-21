×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Is it time for Yuvraj Singh to hang up his boots?

Ameya Thakur
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
21   //    21 May 2019, 02:05 IST

Yuvraj celebrates India's victory in the 2011 World Cup quarterfinals against Australia
Yuvraj celebrates India's victory in the 2011 World Cup quarterfinals against Australia

Effortless, classy, clean, sublime and what not! You will run out of adjectives to describe the strokeplay of this stylish southpaw from Punjab. Yuvraj Singh has been a fantastic cricketer for India, but does he have enough to make it to the Indian team again? What does the future hold for him? Let’s take a look.

Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in making India a superpower in cricket. Over the years he has played many significant knocks and has also been the hero of India's World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011. But does he still have it in him to carry on?

Where did it all go wrong?

Just when Yuvraj hit the best mark in his career, there was a twist in the tale. He got diagnosed with cancer which ruled him out for a year. Yuvraj, being the fighter that he is, tried hard to make a comeback but never looked the same.

The final nail in the coffin was his miserable stay at the crease in the T20 World Cup final in 2014. He struggled to get going and scored a 21-ball 11 which derailed India’s momentum. Lot of fans went on to blame him for India’s loss and his dipping form cost him his spot in the squad. He could never really impress again.

Although Yuvraj received the highest bid in the IPL auctions of 2014 and 2015, his performances kept fading in the following seasons and that resulted in the bids getting lower and lower.

Why must Yuvraj move on?

Yuvraj Singh last featured in Indian colours way back in June 2017. Since his exit, India has seen the rise of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar and many more. At 37, if Yuvraj doesn’t fit in India’s probable list of 20 players, it is unlikely that he will feature in blue again. He was a proper middle order batsman and also a canny bowler. But now, the Indian team has as many as 3 options (Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya) ready to undertake the same role.

Fans rejoiced Yuvi’s vintage display in the early stages of IPL 2019 but he was soon replaced by Ishan Kishan owing to lack of consistency. He was beaten for pace many times and also struggled with his timing. That's something very unlike Yuvraj, isn't it?

With youngsters such as Shubhman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh waiting for their turns, is it fair for Yuvi to pick and choose domestic games while playing for Punjab? This is something that came under scrutiny after Punjab failed to make an impact in the domestic circuit.

So what can we conclude?

With the Indian selectors clearly indicating their thought of moving ahead with Yuvraj, maybe it’s time for all of us to accept that his time in International cricket is nearing an end.

Advertisement

It's natural for 90s kids and passionate followers of the game to feel that he must be given a fitting farewell for his contribution to the game, but it's time they accept that he is no longer the player he was. Yuvraj will surely be treated as a hero when he hangs up his boots. It remains to be seen when the decision comes, but having just won the IaPL with MI, this might well be the right time for him to call it a day and end it on a winning note.

Irrespective of how this ends, cricket fans all over the world will surely miss those sweet cover drives, those wristy flicks and those classy pulls.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: 2 ways Yuvraj Singh can make a comeback to Team India
RELATED STORY
What Yuvraj Singh needs to do to be considered for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Can Yuvraj Singh make a comeback to the Indian team for one last ride in national colours?
RELATED STORY
Will Yuvraj Singh get the farewell he deserves?
RELATED STORY
Is this the end of the road for Yuvraj Singh?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Why this season is incredibly important for Yuvraj Singh
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj Singh reportedly considering retirement from international cricket, may seek permission to play in private T20 leagues
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh still has a lot of cricket left in him
RELATED STORY
Unlucky XI: A playing XI consisting of the most unlucky current Indian cricketers
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh tries his hand at the helicopter shot
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us