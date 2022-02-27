Is Venkatesh Iyer the answer to India's quest for a pace-bowling all-rounder?

Venkatesh Iyer has been on a roll since making his IPL debut last year. A name that was not familiar until the second half of IPL 2021 is now a potential candidate for the coveted all-rounder spot in the Indian cricket team.

India have always been on the search for a pace-bowling all-rounder. They have experimented with the likes of Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube in the last ten years. They showed some promise, but only generated short-term success.

Hardik Pandya came into the team in early 2016 and created an impact straightaway with his incredible power-hitting and wicket-taking abilities. His fearless approach was lauded by everyone.

From 2016 to 2020, Pandya performed consistently for India in limited overs cricket. He played several match-winning innings under pressure. However, injuries and poor form meant his place in the team was under the scanner. His inability to bowl due to his back injury meant selectors were no longer interested in him anymore.

Venkatesh Iyer's promising IPL exploits catch selectors' attention

Pandya's unavailability opened the doors for Venkatesh Iyer. The lanky left-hander impressed with his temperament and power-hitting skills during the second half of IPL 2021. Iyer scored 370 runs at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 128.47 while opening the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The selectors fast-tracked him into the Indian T20I team after his stupendous exploits.

Iyer made his T20I debut against New Zealand last year. He initially struggled in his new role as a finisher. However, the selectors persisted with him for the next few series. He finally showed his potential in the series against West Indies.

The 27-year-old finished the run chase in the first T20I with an unbeaten 24, followed by quickfire 30s in the next two games. He also picked up a couple of wickets, thus proving his worth as a capable all-rounder. His determination to adapt to the new role should be applauded.

The backing of Venkatesh Iyer by the management has yielded returns. Iyer has not only came up with useful knocks, but also provided vital breakthroughs with the ball. If he can continue to perform consistently in the next few months, he should be on the flight to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Only time will tell if Iyer is the perfect answer to India's quest for a pace-bowling all-rounder or not.

