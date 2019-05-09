IPL 2019: Ishant Sharma reveals some interesting on-field moments with Kohli and Rohit

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.75K // 09 May 2019, 10:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

What’s the story?

Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma has revealed some interesting conversations he had with RCB’s captain Virat Kohli and MI’s captain Rohit Sharma during the matches of the ongoing IPL season.

In case you didn’t know?

Local lad Ishant Sharma had been bought by the Delhi franchise during the auctions this year. He has been in fine form this season and is leading Delhi’s bowling line up in the absence of Kagiso Rabada.

The heart of the matter

During the game against Bangalore, Ishant almost had Virat Kohli caught behind, only to be turned down by the third umpire on suspicions of the ball not carrying to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Ishant said:

“I think it carried. I told him, "You are out, walk, go." Virat said, "No, it was one-bounce, you go and bowl." The umpire gave it not out. Virat hit me for a six next ball.

Even against Rohit [Sharma], against Mumbai Indians in Delhi, I was having fun in the middle. I told him, "Maar na" [Hit it]. He said, "Yeh kya wicket pe khelte ho tum? Kahan se maroonga?" [What kind of wicket is this? How will I hit it?]. After the match I told him, "Maara nahin tune yaar" [You didn't hit big]. He said, "Udhar aa na" [Come to Wankhede]. I told him: "Out kiya na tujhe" [But I got you out]. So these are fun moments we have despite playing with intensity. Yes, we are playing the IPL, but the Indian team is my first family.

What’s next?

Sharma will be looking to continue in his rich vein of form when Delhi Capitals take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier in Vizag on Friday.