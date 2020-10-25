It does hurt a lot: David Warner after shocking loss to KXIP | IPL 2020 

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner accepted that the loss to the Kings XI Punjab was a very bitter pill to swallow for him. In the first innings of the match, SRH bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict KXIP to just 126-7 in their 20 overs. The SRH openers then got off to a flying start, adding 56 runs for the first wicket in just 6 overs.

At one point, SRH just needed 28 runs from the last four overs and had seven wickets in hand. But an almighty collapse saw them lose 7 wickets for just 14 runs and they got bowled out for 114, handing KXIP a famous win by 12 runs.

"Yeah it does (hurt a lot). Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After the start we got, we took our foot off the pedal. Felt on that wicket it was going to get tougher once the spin came into it. For us it was about trying to apply pressure upfront, negate the swing bowling, but obviously we didn't get across the line," David Warner said after the game.

Our bowlers executed the plans well, very happy with them: David Warner

Although SRH lost the game, David Warner was happy with the effort of the bowlers in restricting KXIP

David Warner was bitterly disappointed by the collapse that his team suffered, but was happy with the way his bowlers executed the plans. Restricting a team having the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, etc. to just 126 was a job well done according to Warner. The SRH skipper is hopeful that his team will be able to put this game behind them soon and will be focusing on the next game.

"They bowled well with the new ball (his bowlers). Didn't get all the wickets upfront but we brought it back well. Today our bowlers executed the plans well, very happy with them. Just have to forget this game and move forward," David Warner said.

SRH will now play their next game against the Delhi Capitals on 27th October at Dubai and will be hoping to get back to winning ways to keep their hopes alive of making it to the IPL 2020 playoffs.