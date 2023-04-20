“It has lessened the utility of all-rounders” - Venkatesh Iyer on use of Impact Player in the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer reckons that the introduction of the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has reduced the utility of all-rounders.

Iyer explained that with the rule in place, teams would obviously prefer a specialist sixth bowling option as a substitute instead of giving overs to an all-rounder.

As per the Impact Player rule, both teams can announce five players as substitutes ahead of the game and can utilize the services of one of them during the course of the match. The option has proved to be quite a big hit among franchises, adding an interesting dimension to the T20 league.

Iyer, who has also been utilized as an Impact Player by KKR, opined that the introduction of the rule has significantly changed the dynamics of the IPL. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Kolkata’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC), he commented:

"Honestly, with the coming of impact players, the number of overs an all-rounder is bowling has dropped down drastically. Obviously, if a team has a specialist bowler as their sixth bowler and they don't want to try their all-rounder.... this is what impact player rule has brought. It has lessened the utility of all-rounders.”

The 28-year-old, however, agreed that the rule is here to stay, admitting that Impact Players are turning out to be X factors. He elaborated:

"It's a very interesting rule that has come in place. If you are playing in the IPL, it's an international level tournament, the think tank is so big in the every team that I guess they might have figured it out in the very first match itself. By now everyone knows how to use the impact player. If you see the results, the impact players are turning out to be an X factor."

Coming in as the Impact Player against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, the left-handed batter slammed 83 off 40 balls as KKR went on to chase 205 off the last ball.

“I am 100 percent ready to bowl” - Venkatesh Iyer

Having recovered from an ankle injury, Iyer asserted that he is ready to bowl, adding that he has even received clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He said:

"I am 100 percent ready to bowl. I was given clearance by the NCA. The most pleasing thing is not the runs I am scoring, the thing that I am back on the field and playing in such a big tournament."

The southpaw became only the second KKR batter to score a century in the IPL when he smashed 104 off 51 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI).

