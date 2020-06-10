'It's in the game': Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo support Darren Sammy's racism claims

Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo have lent their support to Darren Sammy on the latter's racism claims.

The duo mentioned that racism was still very much a part of the game and asked for respect for the black community.

Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo have come out in support of Darren Sammy's racism claims

Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo have come out in support of their former captain Darren Sammy's claims of racism tarnishing cricket. The duo mentioned that racism was still, unfortunately, a part of the game, and demanded respect and equality for black people.

Gayle took to Twitter to lend his support to Sammy. The destructive opening batsman praised the latter for coming out in the open about his experiences and fighting for a worthy cause.

It’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it’s in the game!! ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/w7btmQ3cYf — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 9, 2020

Sammy had earlier claimed that he was the subject of racist taunts during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. He even questioned his former SRH teammates if they meant to demean him or the words they used implied something else.

Dwayne Bravo opens up on the raging issue of racism

Dwayne Bravo asked for equality and an immediate end to all such racist slurs

West Indies and Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo also lent his voice to the fight against racism in an Instagram live chat with former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa.

Bravo said that it was disheartening to see incidents of racism across the world and demanded equality and respect for black people.

Advertisement

"It's sad to see what's going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect. That's it." he said.

The Trinidadian added that they deserved the same respect that they gave to others. He asked why their community was facing these racial slurs and wanted an end to all such incidents.

"We give respect to others. Why is it that we are facing this over and over? Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don't want revenge, war."

"We just want respect. We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That's what is most important."

He iterated that he wanted everyone to realise that the black community is powerful and beautiful, while naming some of the great black leaders who had taken the world forward with their thoughts and deeds.

"I just want our brothers and sisters to know that we are powerful and beautiful. And at the end of the day, you look at some of the greats of the world, whether it is Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan we have had leaders who paved the way for us."