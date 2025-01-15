Jacob Bethell vs Tim David - who should start for RCB in IPL 2025?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a lot to be excited about in the off-season ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The franchise's unorthodox picks at the mega-auction are justifying their worth with some brilliant exploits of late around the globe.

Two such players are overseas stars, Jacob Bethell and Tim David. The pair have been proficient in the shortest format, and are having a campaign to remember in the 2024-25 Big Bash League (BBL). Despite boasting different profiles, their neck-to-neck displays are bound to give the franchise a selection headache sooner or later.

Bethell, just 21 years old, wants to make a strong impression in his early days at the highest level after an impressive start, laying down the foundation. David, on the other hand, is looking for a resurgence, after a forgettable first stint with RCB, where he made only one appearance.

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at the factors to determine who among Jacob Bethell and Tim David should be given the nod in RCB's first-choice playing XI in the IPL 2025 season.

#1 Current Form

Both batters are in some serious red-hot form. Jacob Bethell has seamlessly transitioned into an all-format player for England and has been prolific for the Melbourne Renegades in the 2024-25 BBL.

He has shown that he is quite versatile and capable of playing in any batting position. The left-hander has also shown his composure on multiple occasions by coming into bat in difficult circumstances and assuming control in the middle. He has also slowly proven his ability to adapt, with a strong set of outings on a variety of surfaces.

Whether it be repairing an innings or building on a foundation, Bethell has been adept at both equally. He is the second-leading run-scorer for the Renegades in the season so far with 195 runs in eight innings.

Tim David continues to be one of the most reliable finishers in the circuit. The big-hitter has consistently come out and dominated the final overs of late, but had to suffer a lean patch before he found his footing.

A mixed IPL was followed by a poor tour of England and a home series against Pakistan. The right-hander had also started the BBL season on a poor note, but has been on fire of late, and has played a huge role in the Hobart Hurricanes' progress into the playoffs.

He has been unbeaten in his last three innings, and has scored 191 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 181.90.

#2 Skillset

Jacob Bethell is a clever cricketer capable of maneuvering through various situations by playing according to them. His versatility and ability to switch through gears make him a very handy addition to the middle-order. His handy off-spin and gun fielding ability are also virtues that any team would love to have in their side as an extra option, and for balance.

Bethell being a left-handed batter also bodes quite well for RCB, who have a predominantly right-handed batting unit from start to finish. Bengaluru were desperate for a left-handed batter in their setup, going hard for the likes of Venkatesh Iyer and David Miller.

Tim David, on the other hand, only needs his slogging abilities in the death overs to make his case. The Australian international rose to fame with his ability to hit big, and the very same trait, and the consistency with which he produces results in such a tough role, is what keeps him in business.

RCB have some big hitters in the form of Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone among their ranks. Despite that, the franchise will feel the need for one more power-hitter candidate, judging by how much the approach has changed after the Impact Player luxury.

Dinesh Karthik had donned the finisher role for RCB in the previous cycle, and the franchise wish for something similar, if not more, from Tim David.

David's power will be no match for Chinnaswamy's boundary dimensions, and if he gets going, he can easily deliver a boost of 15 runs, which could end up being the point of difference in several matches.

#3 Who fits better into the team combination and needs?

As things stand, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, and Liam Livingstone are touted to be RCB's first-choice three overseas players in the team. All three aforementioned players are crucial at the top, bottom, and middle, respectively, based on their form, prowess, and the amount of money the franchise shelled out to acquire their services.

With the likes of Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, and Krunal Pandya also being guaranteed starters in the batting unit, it possibly leaves one spot open as the final piece of the puzzle.

RCB can either have Bethell as a floating option, likely at No.4 due to his left-handed batting. This will push Jitesh and Livingstone down the order, making them the finishers of the side.

On the other hand, if David is playing, he will be the bonafide finisher, meaning that one of Jitesh Sharma or Liam Livingstone has to come up the order at No.4. This should prove to be difficult as they will not have to change their batting styles too much since No.4 also demands more or less the same aggression as a lower middle-order batter. Furthermore, they have already played this role during their time with the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

RCB had failed to get their middle-order of Green-Maxwell-Patidar right the last season, so they would be keen on deciding on the right order this time around.

Bethell has also proved to be an able candidate with the new ball. RCB made it a habit to hand the new ball to a left-arm spinner. Swapnil Singh performed the role and made an impact in RCB's resurgence in the second half of the campaign. The franchise could turn to the England international for the role, reserving the likes of Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma, and Liam Livingstone for the middle overs.

Conclusion

All said and done, it is easy to lean towards Bethell considering the traits that he brings with his raw energy, left-handed batting, and all-round ability. However, Tim David's long-term consistency when it comes to power-hitting possibly supersedes that marginally.

RCB need a 'specialist' finisher over a flexible floater when reliable middle-order batters are already present. It might be a tad harsh on Bethell, but the England international will be the first name that RCB turn to if their initial playing twelve does not pan out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️