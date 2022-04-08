"Jaha Socha Wahi Locha!"- Fans troll PBKS for stunning batting collapse against GT in IPL 2022

Despite a flurry of runs off the last few deliveries, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will still feel that they could have scored much more than 189/9 in their 20 overs after batting first against the Gujarat Titans.

With five overs to go, PBKS still had seven wickets in hand and a total in excess of 210 looked on the cards with Liam Livingstone in full flow.

However, some fantastic bowling from Rashid Khan, coupled with some questionable shot selection from the Punjab batters, meant that they have arguably fallen 20-30 runs short of where they could have been at the end.

Fans on Twitter slammed the Punjab Kings as their 'fearless' approach cost them dearly for the second time in four games. Here are some of the reactions:

🇮🇳𝑨𝑽🏏 @cricketArnav Just another example of The Dynamics of T20 Cricket & what your approach can do!



Rashid's over could've easily been played put and the Punjab score could've been something around 210 & now it's 189!



When they go bang-bang & when it fires its great & when it doesn't it is this!

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rashid Khan Vs Punjab Kings in IPL:



Matches - 10.

Wickets - 18.

Average - 12.94.

Strike Rate - 13.33.

Economy Rate - 5.83.

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Doull bang on re the last Rashid over. Punjab were set for 190 even if they played out Rashid - tried to get 200 by taking on the best bowler in history, and now they might not make 170. You can have a philosophy and a style without being completely dogmatic.

Static_357 @Static_a357 I like Punjab's intent all the way through approach but it does come with some kinks.



They don't have the depth, so if they lose wickets in clusters they should try to regulate the innings — especially when Dhawan's wicket falls.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Nothing going right for Punjab Kings. From 153/5 to 156/8 in just 8 balls.

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ Despite their best efforts, PBKS have accidently stumbled to an above par score here.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh

Arshdeep Singh - 10*(5)

Partnership - 27(13).



These runs and this partnership priceless for Punjab Kings. PBKS at one point 162/9 and now finish at 189/9 in 20 Overs. Rahul Chahar - 21*(14).

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ Would be harsh to criticise Livi after such a good knock. But considering that was Rashid Khan's last over & quick wickets had fallen, that possibly wasn't the best option. Seeing off Rashid then backing himself to get after the last 4 overs might have seen PBKS up towards 200.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Rashid Khan delivers just when PBKS were thinking about 200 and beyond. Champion.

Badonifc💚 @vruchelles Pbks hired hard hitting coach for the tailenders 🥶

Don't see any difference on existing players lol

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep Story of 3 games so far, lovely intent but taking it too far with little game sense and struggling to finish the 20 overs from PBKS.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan PBKS this season have decided that singles and doubles doesn't matter. Proper textbook T20 hipsters! 😂😂

🦁💛 @dhonifc_1 PBKS batting when Liam Livingston



on crease not in crease

J🍞 @mufcjbread PBKS lower order when the 15th over finishes #GTvPBKS

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh PBKS don't have batting to come after this. Is it the right strategy to take risks with 5 overs remaining after this? Trying to take on Rashid Khan – who was bowling his final over – PBKS ending up losing both, Livingstone and Shahrukh, with 4 overs to go in the game. 🤦🏻

KASHISH @crickashish217 Once again, PBKS losing ground because their balance commands them to continue going big.

Shiamak Baria-Unwalla @Crikipedia My gosh, this PBKS team really is all or nothing. Every game they've looked set for 200 before running out of batters. It took a freak Odean innings for them to beat RCB, but they ran out of steam well before the 20th over in each of their other games.

Abhijith S @Abhi_mania

Poor game awareness from SRK.. Have a feeling he is making PBKS pay for buying him in the auction @TheYorkerBall 😂

Rashid Khan, Nalkande derail PBKS juggernaut

Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first in this game as dew could make chasing easier. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan needed to get off to a good start. However, Mohammed Shami once again provided the early breakthrough and sent the PBKS skipper packing.

Jonny Bairstow looked threatening, but was undone by the extra bounce from Lockie Ferguson. Having lost two quick wickets inside the powerplay, Punjab had their backs to the wall. However, Liam Livingstone made his intentions clear, smacking a boundary off the very first ball that he faced.

Dhawan continued to anchor the innings while Livingstone picked up from where he left off against the Super Kings. After Dhawan departed, young Jitesh Sharma continued the carnage and it looked like Punjab could score well beyond 200.

However, debutant Darshan Nalkande, who was under the pump in his first two overs, picked up the wickets of Sharma and the dangerous Odean Smith off consecutive deliveries.

But PBKS still continued with their fearless brand of cricket with Shahrukh Khan smashing Shami for two back-to-back sixes. Hardik Pandya then turned to Rashid Khan for a much-needed breakthrough.

This was probably Hardik's last throw of the dice and the Punjab batters could have afforded to play him out. However, both Livingstone and Shahrukh perished trying to take on the Afghanistan star and that opened the floodgates for the opposition.

Within no time, Punjab were nine down and had it not been for some crucial runs by Rahul Chahar, PBKS could have struggled to cross even the 170-run mark. It will be interesting to see if these 10-20 runs could prove to be the difference between the two sides in the end.

