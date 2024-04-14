Jasprit Bumrah or Mustafizur Rahman - which bowler is more important to their team's chances in MI-CSK IPL 2024 clash?

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to lock horns in the 'El Classico' of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 14).

The two teams have had contrasting starts to the season. While the Chennai Super Kings started with a bang, winning their first two games, MI had a typical dismal start to their campaign, losing their first three games. The captaincy conundrum affected their confidence as they couldn't gel as a unit.

However, they have been on the ascendancy ever since that blistering knock from Romario Shepherd against the Delhi Capitals. While the CSK have suffered two defeats in their last three games, MI seemed to have revived their campaign with consecutive victories.

The rivalry between these two teams has been the biggest in the history of the competition. MI and CSK have contrasting ways of handling their respective franchises but the results have been there to show for both teams.

While Jasprit Bumrah has been the match-winner for Mumbai ever since his introduction in the tournament nine years ago, Mustafizur Rahman has become the game-changer for CSK in the ongoing season. Bumrah and "Fizz" are among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 10 and nine scalps to their name respectively.

It has been a dream start for Mustafizur in CSK colours

The Bangladesh left-arm pacer didn't garner much attention in the IPL auction and was bought by CSK for his base price of Rs 2 crores. When CSK picks a player, they are certainly sure of what they want from that individual.

With MS Dhoni being the backbone of the franchise, Mustafizur came into the Yellow Army to revive his international and T20 career. Mustafizur wasn't sure whether he would be part of the playing XI but once he broke into the XI, there was no looking back.

Expand Tweet

In his first game for CSK, "Fizz" broke the back of the RCB batting line-up, dismissing four out of the top five. The speedy off-cutters gripped on the surface and made life difficult for the Bengaluru batters. He continued to weave his magic in the next game against the Gujarat Titans, bagging two more wickets.

While he is a very skilful bowler, especially in the middle overs, his death-over credentials have been questioned in the recent past. He tries to keep hitting the hard lengths and mix it up with his cutters. He had to leave for Bangladesh earlier during the tournament to sort out some visa issues but he is back and running.

In the four matches he has played so far, Mustafizur has bagged nine wickets at an incredible average of 14.22 and an economy rate of eight. He has been the most important bowler for his franchise and will be hoping to make an impact against their arch-rivals MI.

Jasprit Bumrah - The greatest all-format bowler

There is no doubt about the fact that Jasprit Bumrah is currently the greatest all-format bowler in the world. Not only is he the best all-format bowler, he is one of the very best in each of the three formats. A bowler with immaculate skill sets and the ability to produce magic deliveries one after the other.

A fifer against RCB at the Wankhede was a testimony of his greatness. On a pitch where the other bowlers looked clueless and were taken to the cleaners, Bumrah was a class apart and kept flummoxing the RCB batters with a wide range of deliveries.

Expand Tweet

What makes Bumrah special is his awareness of which ball to bowl at which batter and in which situation of the game. He is very clear in his mind and is probably the best at executing his plans. He swings and seams the ball both ways and also tests a batter with his toe-crushing yorkers.

The delivery to Prithvi Shaw against the Capitals was a fair reflection of Bumrah's greatness and how well he executes the yorker time and again. He keeps using his slower deliveries but predominantly keeps hitting the hard length and the batters have no clue what is coming.

"I should not be a one-trick pony, and can't just rely on yorker because there will be days where my execution is off so I can rely on other deliveries. Everyone is doing research and data, so people start to line you up. So I wanted to have different skills," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation after the RCB game.

He is the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far with 10 scalps to his name at an astonishing average of 11.90. He has also conceded runs at less than run a ball, which clearly suggests that he is undoubtedly the best fast bowler in the competition.

Jasprit Bumrah or Mustafizur Rahman - who will be more important to their team's chances

There shouldn't be much deliberation on this question. Despite Mustafizur Rahman's immense success for the Yellow Army, he is nowhere close to Bumrah in terms of skill sets and ability to consistently nail his line and lengths.

While it is very difficult to say who will be more important to their team's chances as any bowler can have an impact on their day, but as far as skill set and consistency are concerned, Bumrah just has no competition. He will be the go-to bowler for MI and will be hoping to unleash his magic yet again.