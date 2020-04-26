Jasprit Bumrah's batting record mocked at by Yuvraj Singh 

Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah

Former India player Yuvraj Singh took a sly dig at Jasprit Bumrah on his batting ability in first-class games. He mocked Bumrah by listing his batting track-record and asked for an explanation.

Yuvraj Singh started the live Instagram session with Bumrah by talking about his highest batting scores in all formats of the game, including the IPL. However, the Mumbai Indians pacer came back with a strong reply by reminding the all-rounder of his blistering knock against Goa in the domestic arena.

Yuvraj listed Jasprit Bumrah batting track record during the session:

"You have a highest of 10 in ODIs, 10 in Tests and 16 runs in IPL. You have a total of 82 runs in 80 first-class class games."

Jasprit Bumrah hilariously replied:

"I have a highest of 20-ball 42 runs against Goa."

Jasprit Bumrah hits a huge six off Pat Cummins

Jasprit Bumrah reminded Yuvraj Singh of the first-ball six he hit off Pat Cummins

Yuvraj Singh was further given a reminder of how good Jasprit Bumrah was with the bat when the bowler praised himself for hitting a first-ball six off premier bowler Pat Cummins.

Bumrah came in to face the last ball off Pat Cummins in the fourth ODI between India and Australia played at Mohali in March 2019. With India sitting pretty at 352 for the loss of nine wickets, Bumrah faces an in-form Pat Cummins. Cummins had already taken a five-wicket haul in the match and was looking to finish off the innings strongly. However, Bumrah had other ideas in mind.

Cummins bowled a delivery of fullish length on Bumrah's pads which the bowler stylishly lofted towards the mid-wicket boundary for a huge six. Everyone present on and off the field was captivated by Bumrah's six. Indian captain Virat Kohli especially got up and applauded Bumrah.

India finished at 358 in 50 overs but still ended up on the losing side thanks to an Ashton Turner 43-ball 84 run knock. Australia levelled the five-match series 2-2 and went on to register a historic 3-2 series victory.