Jasprit Bumrah's emotional tweet about his mother

Jasprit Bumrah

What's the story?

Jasprit Bumrah, on Monday, posted an emotional tweet about his mother, who has recently retired from her teaching job.

In case you didn’t know..

Bumrah lost his father, who was a businessman, at the age of seven. His mom, Daljit Kaur, then started working as a teacher in Nirman High School in Ahmedabad.

Life then took a new track and Bumrah started playing cricket with the support of his mother. He had worked hard to become one of India's best pacers with the support of his family. Bumrah has one sister, Juhika Bumrah.

The heart of the matter

Bumrah posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle to express how grateful he is for all the support his mom provided. He also posted a tweet saying how important ihis family is for him.

He posted,

Mom you have worked really hard all your life, you've done it for us. From a teacher to a principal, now you are retiring. You've had such a successful career and we're proud of you. Now it's time for us to take care of you. Put your feet up and relax mom. We love you. 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/yOjaV2yktB — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 29, 2019

They're all I have. They're all I need.♥ pic.twitter.com/VxOESSHhiZ — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 25, 2019

What’s next?

Bumrah is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL. So far, he is the leading wicket-taker for them this season. He has picked up 13 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate of 6.61. Mumbai Indians are currently third in the IPL points table.

Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs and MI, who will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow, are favourites to join them.

After the IPL, Bumrah will play his first ever World Cup. He will lead the Indian pace attack, along with Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami in England and Wales.