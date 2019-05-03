Jasprit Bumrah: Virat Kohli's go-to man at the Death

Mustafa Ismail FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 230 // 03 May 2019, 08:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 3

With a sensational super over against SRH in the IPL, Jasprit Bumrah has proven that he is the best bowler currently at the death in the limited overs format.

After conceding a six off the last ball of the game, the Mumbai Indians were deflated going into the super over against SRH at the Wankhede. That is when Bumrah took the ball and bowled a sensational super over, wrapping up proceedings before all 6 balls were bowled by picking up two wickets in the first four balls. He also picked up two wickets in the main match, going for just 31 runs and did not allow the Hyderabad-based franchise any easy runs.

Bumrah has gone strength to strength over the years and what makes him stand out in the limited overs format is his ability to bowl the yorker and stifle the opposition batsmen when they are trying to go hell for leather.

Once again we saw SRH's batsmen struggle in the super over against Bumrah who bowled with immense pace and precise accuracy. The special thing about this man is that even when he gets hit for a boundary he comes back strong and does the job for the team.

His mental strength has been a key factor in his growth and with all the experience he has gained in the last two years, including playing Test cricket, will leave him in good stead heading into the World Cup.

In ODIs Bumrah has an economy rate of 4.51 and an average of 22.15, picking up 85 wickets in 49 matches, which is staggering.

With Virat Kohli backing his leg spinners to pick up wickets in the middle overs during the World Cup, he also can fall back on Bumrah at any time to contain the runs and get some crucial breakthroughs.

There are going to be some close games in the upcoming World Cup and that is where Kohli can bank on Bumrah to hold his nerves and deliver the goods for the team.

If 10 runs are needed in the last over, Bumrah has the ability to defend it with his lethal yorkers and that will give his team and captain plenty of confidence going into the tournament.

Advertisement

Test cricket has improved Bumrah as a bowler, he is much more confident and the physicality and stamina that is required for test cricket has definitely positively influenced his performance in the limited overs. Also after three big away Test tours, Bumrah looks a more patient bowler and this has allowed him to remain calm even if he gets hit, which will be the key in the World Cup where there will be plenty of nerves going around.

Normally, India is known for their batting but going into this World Cup its the bowling that the opposition teams need to be wary about, particularly Bumrah, who will be dangerous at any stage during the innings.