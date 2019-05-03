×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah: Virat Kohli's go-to man at the Death

Mustafa Ismail
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
230   //    03 May 2019, 08:35 IST

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 3
India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 3

With a sensational super over against SRH in the IPL, Jasprit Bumrah has proven that he is the best bowler currently at the death in the limited overs format.

After conceding a six off the last ball of the game, the Mumbai Indians were deflated going into the super over against SRH at the Wankhede. That is when Bumrah took the ball and bowled a sensational super over, wrapping up proceedings before all 6 balls were bowled by picking up two wickets in the first four balls. He also picked up two wickets in the main match, going for just 31 runs and did not allow the Hyderabad-based franchise any easy runs.

Bumrah has gone strength to strength over the years and what makes him stand out in the limited overs format is his ability to bowl the yorker and stifle the opposition batsmen when they are trying to go hell for leather.

Once again we saw SRH's batsmen struggle in the super over against Bumrah who bowled with immense pace and precise accuracy. The special thing about this man is that even when he gets hit for a boundary he comes back strong and does the job for the team. 

His mental strength has been a key factor in his growth and with all the experience he has gained in the last two years, including playing Test cricket, will leave him in good stead heading into the World Cup.

In ODIs Bumrah has an economy rate of 4.51 and an average of 22.15, picking up 85 wickets in 49 matches, which is staggering. 

With Virat Kohli backing his leg spinners to pick up wickets in the middle overs during the World Cup, he also can fall back on Bumrah at any time to contain the runs and get some crucial breakthroughs. 

There are going to be some close games in the upcoming World Cup and that is where Kohli can bank on Bumrah to hold his nerves and deliver the goods for the team. 

If 10 runs are needed in the last over, Bumrah has the ability to defend it with his lethal yorkers and that will give his team and captain plenty of confidence going into the tournament.

Advertisement

Test cricket has improved Bumrah as a bowler, he is much more confident and the physicality and stamina that is required for test cricket has definitely positively influenced his performance in the limited overs. Also after three big away Test tours, Bumrah looks a more patient bowler and this has allowed him to remain calm even if he gets hit, which will be the key in the World Cup where there will be plenty of nerves going around.  

Normally, India is known for their batting but going into this World Cup its the bowling that the opposition teams need to be wary about, particularly Bumrah, who will be dangerous at any stage during the innings.  

Tags:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement
Looking back at the time when Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah's emotional tweet about his mother
RELATED STORY
5 bowlers unlucky to have born during Jasprit Bumrah's time
RELATED STORY
IPL Records: 4 Best spells by Jasprit Bumrah in IPL
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah - The boy with the Golden Arm
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Bumrah goes one-up on 'Cheeku bhaiya' Kohli
RELATED STORY
Why Jasprit Bumrah is as valuable to Indian cricket as Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
IPL News: AB de Villiers believes Jasprit Bumrah will be under pressure while playing at the Chinnaswamy
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Five Indian World Cup-bound players who are having a great season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan picks Jasprit Bumrah as an asset for MI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs
KKR VS MI live score
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr
SRH 212/6 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr
RCB 62/7 (5.0 ov)
RR 41/1 (3.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals need 22 runs to won from 1.4 overs
RCB VS RR live score
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May
CSK 179/4 (20.0 ov)
DC 99/10 (16.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs
CSK VS DC live score
Match 52 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 07 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us