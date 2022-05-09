Jayden Seales named in West Indies' ODI squad to tour Netherlands and Pakistan

Fast-bowler Jayden Seales has been included in West Indies' 15-man squad for the ODI tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan. The squad will be led by Nicholas Pooran, who was recently appointed full-time white ball captain of the team after Kieron Pollard's international retirement.

Seales, who is uncapped in the white ball formats, has represented the West Indies in seven Tests. A promising and highly-rated young quick from Trinidad, Seales has picked up 27 wickets already in his short Test career.

Along with Seales, fast-bowler Shermon Lewis was also named in the squad, while uncapped batter Keacy Carty received his maiden international call-up. Carty happens to be the first player from Sint Maarten to receive an international call-up.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes pointed out Carty as a batter with promise.

“We were impressed with Carty and the way he goes about his innings, we saw several glimpses of his ability the way he played against England earlier this year for the CWI President’s XI. We hope that giving him this opportunity he will recognize the importance of representing West Indies. We think he is a young batsman with great promise, and this is the kind of tour he can show he fits in", said Haynes.

Shimron Hetmyer unavailable for West Indies' ODI tours

Middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer will not feature in the series in the Netherlands and Pakistan as he is on paternity leave. Hetmyer, a part of the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022, left the team bubble in the wee hours on Sunday (May 8) for the birth of his child.

All-rounder Jason Holder has been rested in a bid to help him manage his workload, while opening batter Evin Lewis has been left out having failed to meet Cricket West Indies' fitness criteria.

The squad will first play a three-match series in Amstelveen starting May 31. Post the tour of the Netherlands, the squad will fly out to Pakistan to play a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi, beginning June 8.

The series in Pakistan was initially scheduled for December 2021, but an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the visitors' camp saw the tour suspended post the T20 series.

West Indies' ODI squad to tour the Netherlands and Pakistan:

Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Kacey Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by S Chowdhury