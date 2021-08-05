Jofra Archer ruled out from T20 World Cup, IPL and Ashes 2021

In a major blow to the England Cricket Team, pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of all cricketing action for the rest of 2021 with his ever-troubling elbow injury.

Apart from the ongoing five-match Test series against India, he will now also miss the men's T20 World Cup, the second half of IPL 2021, and the Ashes in Australia.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that Jofra Archer recently underwent scans on his injured right elbow, which revealed a recurrence of his stress fracture.

The statement said he will now go on an 'extended break' before a medical review in the coming months.

"The 26-year-old, who had an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow, returned to play last month. As part of his return-to-bowling programme, he became aware of increasing discomfort in his elbow during matches for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and a 50-over friendly against Oxfordshire.

"The operation is not related to the stress fracture that sidelined the player previously. He will now spend time on an extended break from cricket before returning for a medical review in early autumn," read the ECB statement.

We're gutted for you and all behind you, @JofraArcher. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2021

Jofra Archer was first diagnosed with a stress fracture at the start of 2020. He missed a couple of bilateral series and the first half of the IPL and underwent the crucial surgery mentioned in the ECB's statement.

The express quick's rehabilitation kept him on the sidelines for England's two-match Test series against New Zealand, but he returned to play for Sussex in the County Championship in May.

After a few games, where he looked to have gained form, Jofra Archer struggled once again with his elbow and pulled out of the season midway.

He played a single game in the T20 Blast in July and said he was still about a month away from regaining full fitness before missing out on that tournament as well.

Rajasthan Royals to scramble for players after Jofra Archer's injury

Got to feel for Jofra Archer. A career full of highs, so rich with possibility and now these big interruptions. Hopefully he returns stronger after this elbow injury — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 5, 2021

Jofra Archer's injury will also be a major blow to his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals as well.

After the postponement of the first half of the season, the franchise's fans had expressed hopes of seeing a full-strength side in the second half. However, that won't be possible now, considering Ben Stokes is also likely to be unavailable.

The Sanju Samson-led team is sixth in the points table and will now have to make do with replacements and Indian backups.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar