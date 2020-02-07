Jofra Archer’s old tweet about his latest injury has brought him in limelight again

Rajasthan Royals have been dealt with a big blow ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League as their fast bowling spearhead Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the tournament due to a stress fracture in his right shoulder. He has been ruled out of the tour of South Africa too.

“Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low-grade stress fracture,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

The statement added: “He will now commence an injury rehabilitation program with the ECB medical team with a view to being ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series.”

In the wake of the injury, one of Archer’s old tweets has resurfaced on social media. One of the tweets is from May 2014 while the other from June 2014 where the fast bowler had mentioned an elbow stress fracture. “All that is an elbow,” Jofra Archer had tweeted in June 2014.

All that is a elbow? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) June 7, 2014

I pray this ain't a stress fracture — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 14, 2014

Apart from often predicting the future on social media, Archer is a brilliant bowler whose absence surely will be felt by like Royals in the IPL.