Jonty Rhodes and Suresh Raina heap praise on 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja'

Ravindra Jadeja has won matches for India in the field

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes and CSK batsman Suresh Raina have praised India's Ravindra Jadeja for his superhuman fielding. Rhodes termed 'Sir Jaddu' as a very brave fielder, and even compared him to Australia's electric fielder, Michael Bevan.

During a live Instagram session with Raina, Rhodes discussed the intricacies related to fielding at the highest level. He related his previous experiences in the IPL as the fielding coach of the Mumbai Indians.

Through his observations, Jonty Rhodes deduced how good Ravindra Jadeja is in the field. He accredited Jadeja's good anticipation in the field to his success as a fielder, along with his impeccable fitness.

Jonty Rhodes said:

"I love to watch AB de Villiers, whether in the field or during his batting. Sir Jaddu is not bad either... He is always throwing side-on like Michael Bevan, very fast across the field. Their speed is so incredible. Jadeja has taken some fantastic catches in Tests as well as in ODIs. He is a very brave guy. One important part of his fielding is good anticipation."

Amre labelled Ravindra Jadeja as the best Indian fielder ever earlier

Recently, former India cricketer Pravin Amre had named Ravindra Jadeja as one of the best Indian fielders of this generation. He applauded Jadeja's impressive fielding prowess, and the ability to win matches on his own through his brilliant fielding efforts.

Amre reminded everyone of Jadeja's performance in the infamous semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford, where Jadeja impressed everyone present through his live-wire fielding. Apart from taking a stunning catch, he also effected a remarkable run-out. The all-rounder later came out to the middle to put up an inspired fight against the Blackcaps in a losing cause.

Amre said:

“Ravindra Jadeja is the best Indian fielder I have ever seen. He has great anticipation, has a good throw and has won many matches for the Indian cricket team through his fielding."