"Just 2 young boys from Baroda who never gave up"- Hardik Pandya posts inspirational 'then vs now' photo with Krunal Pandya

Hardik Pandya made history with his brother Krunal on Sunday in IPL 2023 as they became the first pair of brothers to lead two IPL teams in the same match. Krunal Pandya captained the Lucknow Super Giants against Hardik's Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Hardik came out on top in the battle between the Pandya brothers. The Gujarat Titans bulldozed the Lucknow Super Giants, recording a 56-run at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Hardik Pandya scored 25 runs off 15 balls in the first innings and recorded figures of 3-0-37-0 in the second innings. Krunal, on the other hand, conceded 38 runs without taking a wicket in the first innings and perished for a first-ball duck in the second.

Soon after the match, Hardik took to Twitter and posted a photo of how far the Pandya brothers have come in their cricketing careers.

"Just two young boys from Baroda who never gave up on their dreams," Hardik tweeted.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 Just two young boys from Baroda who never gave up on their dreams Just two young boys from Baroda who never gave up on their dreams ✨❤️ @krunalpandya24 https://t.co/VkescaxBcn

Hardik Pandya has won multiple IPL championships with Krunal in the past

Before Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans were introduced to the IPL in 2022, the Pandya brothers played for the Mumbai Indians. In fact, MI were the first team to give them an opportunity to showcase their talents. Both players grabbed the chance and became the top two Indian all-rounders of the franchise.

Hardik Pandya joined the Mumbai-based franchise in 2015 and won four titles with them, while Krunal joined in 2016 and was a part of three championship winning sides. The Pandya brothers have even represented the Indian team together.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to take place in India later this year, Hardik and Krunal will be keen to represent the nation together at the grand stage. While Hardik Pandya is a regular member of the Indian team, Krunal lost his place recently. It will be interesting to see if the elder brother can make a comeback.

Poll : 0 votes