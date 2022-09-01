"Just being talented means nothing" - 10 life lessons from Virat Kohli for every individual in their 20s

Virat Kohli is regarded by many as one of the most inspirational sportsmen in the world right now. Many youngsters across the globe idolize him and try to follow the steps he has taken to become the incredible personality he is right now.

While Kohli's on-field success has played a major role in building his massive fanbase, his lifestyle, work ethic and attitude have also helped him earn millions of admirers.

Over the years, Virat Kohli has shared some great life lessons that could be helpful for any individual, especially youngsters. Let's look at the top 10 quotes about life from the former Indian skipper.

#1 Virat Kohli's views on attachment in life

Virat Kohli thinks one should not be attached too much to one thing (Image: Getty)

In an interview with Sportstar in 2015, Kohli shared a fact of life he realized after his failures during the 2014 England tour. The Indian batter failed to get going during the Test series and had several horrendous outings against James Anderson and co.

When asked if he feared anything in life, Kohli replied:

"I used to have a fear of failure until the England tour last year. After that phase I learnt a lot of things. You can’t be attached to anything for life. Be it your friends, family, even children. You can’t be attached to the extent that you can’t let go."

#2 Kohli's secret behind his success

During an appearance at the 49th All India Central Revenue Sports Meet 2016-17 in suburban Goregaon, Virat Kohli sent a message to young athletes across the world. He said:

"If you can believe, you can achieve anything. I live by that slogan and live with that feeling everyday of my life and it doesn’t put any limits to what I can achieve."

#3 How Kohli ensures he is answerable to no one

Virat Kohli has provided plenty of advice to young athletes over the years. One of his more popular quotes pushed athletes to give their best on the field no matter what. He believes that if they give everything they have, they won't be answerable to anyone.

"If I work hard 120% every day of my life, I’m answerable to no one who doubted me," said Kohli.

#4 Virat Kohli's thoughts about talent

Kohli has been quite vocal about how he believes in hard work more than talent, while also suggesting that both need to work in tandem for one to achieve success. In one of his interviews, he shared his thoughts on the hard work vs. talent debate and said:

"Whether you have talent or not, you have to work hard. Just being talented means nothing."

#5 Kohli's views on success and failure

Kohli has seen plenty of ups and downs across his career as well as in his life. During a conversation, he opined on how success and failure can impact an individual and said:

“If we appreciate failure and learn from it, then the improvement that comes from it cannot be less than success. Because we are bound by success.”

#6 Kohli's straightforward message for recognition

Many players started their careers alongside Virat Kohli. However, a majority of them failed to match his levels. Explaining how he made it big in just one line, Kohli said in an interview:

"If you are not doing anything extraordinary, then no one will recognize you."

#6 Virat Kohli's loyalty

Virat Kohli is one of the biggest names in world cricket. If he wanted to, he could have left the Royal Challengers Bangalore team during his peak in the Indian Premier League.

Other teams would have paid him more than what RCB did to retain him, while also giving him a better shot at winning the elusive trophy. However, Kohli has remained loyal to his first IPL franchise till date. He said last year about loyalty and playing for the Bangalore-based franchise:

"I don't see myself playing anywhere else. Loyalty matters more to me than worldly pleasures. I would be in the RCB till the last day I play in the IPL."

#7 Kohli's thoughts on weathering through tough times

While Virat Kohli has dominated the opposition bowlers on numerous occasions, he has also faced a lot of tough times in his career. As a captain, he often received criticism every time India failed to win a major tournament.

Regardless of those results, Kohli has always remained positive. In an interview with India Today, he said:

"As they say, that all special times begin with tough times."

#8 Kohli's focus on the present

Kohli has shattered many records in his career and has been backed by many to break even more in the future. However, the former Indian captain prefers to stay in the present. It does not matter if he is playing in a World Cup Final or a bilateral series, he always strives to give his 120%.

"I always get a feeling that this match is the most important match of my life," Kohli said during an interview with India Today.

#9 How Virat Kohli uses visualization

Virat Kohli has done some unimaginable things in his career so far. He attributes some of his success to the art of visualizing. This was most evident in the success he achieved during the 2014-15 Australian tour.

In another chat with BCCI.tv, he spoke about the same and said:

"Three months before going to Australia, I started visualising that I was taking these bowlers on and I am going to dominate and I’m going to come on top. And that for me was a revelation because I had so much belief because of putting that thought in my head."

#10 Kohli's thoughts on fitness

During Virat Kohli's captaincy stint, he brought about a fitness revolution in the Indian team. Speaking with India Today at the launch of his new footwear collection in 2018, Kohli highlighted the significance of fitness and said:

"It is not confined to just sport because, even in a work scenario as well, if you are fit, you will be able to work more and achieve more."

Virat Kohli continues to inspire sportspeople around the world and will do so for years to come thanks to his relentless pursuit of perfection.

