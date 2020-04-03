×
'Keep dreaming' - Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Mumbai Indians with witty reply on Twitter

  • Chahal put up a hilarious response to the Mumbai Indians' tweet about Bumrah bowling an over to the leg spinner.
  • Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah poked occasional fun at Chahal during their Instagram Live session a few days back.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 03 Apr 2020, 18:29 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal (R)
Yuzvendra Chahal (R)

Royal Challengers Bangalore's leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal recently responded in witty fashion to a Twitter post from the Mumbai Indians, which was posted after an Instagram Live session between Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

The MI skipper, Sharma and teammate Bumrah caught up in a candid chat which revolved around the MI team for IPL 2020, Bumrah's encounters with Lasith Malinga and the occasional trolling of Chahal.

Sharma and Bumrah poked fun at Chahal on quite a few occasions, with Sharma even claiming that the Haryana-based spinner has grown a tad bit overconfident about his skill with the bat.

The MI duo also spoke about how they plan to save one over from Bumrah's allotted four overs to bowl at Chahal when their side faces off against RCB in the upcoming IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians also tweeted on this one angle, asking their fans to comment on the possible outcome of this one over between Bumrah and Chahal. While there were several different responses from fans, Chahal's reply was a rather witty one.

The leg spinner shed light on the strength that lies in RCB's batting lineup with the likes of Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli in the squad. He then went on to add that he bats only at No.10 or No.11, and the MI bowlers will need to get the above trio out first before they get a shot at the 29-year-old spinner.

Published 03 Apr 2020, 18:29 IST
IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Jasprit Bumrah Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
