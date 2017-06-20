Kevin Pietersen confirms he won't take part in IPL 2018

The 36-year-old also confirmed that his England career is over.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 20 Jun 2017, 12:28 IST

The England international spoke about his schedule for the upcoming year

Kevin Pietersen believes that his England career is over and also confirmed that he won’t take part in next year’s Indian Premier League as a player but is more than happy to return as a commentator, as he did in IPL 2017. The batsman admitted that the tournament comes at the end of his schedule and he couldn’t take in part in IPL 2018 as a player, which will come as a big blow to the franchises.

Speaking at the launch of Cricket South Africa’s Global T20 league in London, Pietersen told Wisden India: “The IPL comes at the end of my schedule. So I’m playing for Surrey now, in August-September. Then I play in South Africa in November, into December. I play in Australia all of December and all of January. Then I play the Pakistan Super League in February-March. So can’t play in India, it’s too long.

“I’m done playing (in the IPL), but I can commentate,” he continued. “The reason why I commentate is I go for one week, come home for two weeks, then I come back for a week and home for two weeks. When you’re a player, you’re there the whole time, you’re everywhere… I can’t do that.”

While there have been some rumours about his England career, the 36-year-old also quashed those talks as he smiled and said: “All gone man, all gone. I just play golf now and whack it in T20 cricket. No, I’m good, I’m good.”

The former England batsman pulled of the auction for IPL 2017 but has taken part in the tournament for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and the Rising Pune Supergiant, which was his last franchise in the tournament.

After being involved in the tournament for eight years from 2009 to 2016, Pietersen pulled out of IPL 2017 due to his packed schedule but still flew to India as a commentator during the tournament. It looks likely that he will do the same in IPL 2018. The batsman still has two years left on his contract with Melbourne Stars and will also take part as an international marquee player in the Global T20 league that is set to take place later this year.

KP’s next assignment will be with Surrey in the Natwest T20 Blast, which might also be his last with the county as he said that he can’t take part in the tournament next year as he will be building a house in the Kruger National Park. However, he will be available for whole tournament this season.

The life of a cricketer, especially who just plays T20 cricket in various countries around the world isn’t easy. While the payout might be good, it isn’t easy to be traveling all the time and be away from your family. KP’s move certainly makes a lot of sense and one hopes that he will return as a commentator next season, as he was a breath of fresh air in the box in IPL 2017.